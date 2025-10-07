Attempt to take over Tata Sons gains momentum, Noel Tata's decisions under fire, THIS party stepping in to resolve, it is...

After the passing of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata in October last year, the group has faced internal challenges. This has worried investors, officials, and the government as well.

The internal dispute within Tata Sons, India's largest business conglomerate, has escalated, with increasing opposition to Noel Tata's decisions. To address the situation, a meeting was planned between central government ministers and Tata Sons officials.

The Tata Group's diverse businesses range from salt to technology, and it remains India's most valuable corporate entity. After the passing of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata in October last year, the group has faced internal challenges. Despite Noel Tata's eventual assumption of leadership after considerable debate, dissent and internal power struggles persist within the group.

The tensions are now becoming public, leading to government intervention. According to a report by Navbharat Times, two Union cabinet ministers will meet with four senior Tata officials will meet soon to discuss the ongoing crisis.

What is the on-going disput in Tata Group?

The central point of contention revolves around the removal of former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh, a nominated director of Tata Sons, and his replacement by trustee Mehli Mistry. This decision was opposed by Venu Srinivasan and Noel Tata but supported by trustees Pramit Jhaveri, Darius Khambata, and Jehangir, leading to a significant division within the board.

Adding to the tension, one trustee sent an email to others, threatening to remove Venu Srinivasan at the upcoming October 10 meeting, mirroring the circumstances of Vijay Singh's removal. This has further intensified the discord within the Trust.

According to a report by Navbharat Times, these actions are seen as attempts to seize control of Tata Sons. This internal conflict risks destabilizing the company's management, with several board positions remaining unfilled due to disputes over new appointments.

How will government resolve this problem?

Media reports indicate that discussions will concentrate on the allocation of authority between Tata Trusts and its trustees. The aim is to ensure that the operations of Tata Sons and its associated companies continue smoothly.

With the next Tata Trusts meeting set for October 10, the government aims to mediate a resolution beforehand. The key point of contention is the selection of directors for the Tata Sons board and the sharing of board discussions with all trustees.

Meanwhile, the upcoming will see two cabinet ministers and four prominent Tata officials: Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, Vice Chairman Venu Srinivasan, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, and Tata Trusts trustee Darius Khambata.