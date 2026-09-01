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ATF Price Hike: Jet fuel rises 5.46% for second month in a row; what it means for airlines, airfares

The volatility in oil prices amid tensions in the region and uncertainty over efforts to resolve the conflict has kept fuel prices under pressure, raising concerns over higher costs for airlines and consumers.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 10:11 AM IST

ATF Price Hike: Jet fuel rises 5.46% for second month in a row; what it means for airlines, airfares
ATF Price Hike: Jet fuel rises 5.46% for second month in a row; what it means for airlines, airfares (Source: ANI)
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The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), the fuel used by commercial aircraft, has surged for the second month in a row, likely affecting the operating costs of domestic airlines and airfares. According to an NDTV Profit report citing sources in Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the ATF price has gone up from Rs 115 per litre to Rs 121.28 per litre, an increase of Rs 6.28 per litre, or 5.46 per cent. 

Why the ATF price hike?

The latest hike comes as a Rs 5 per litre increase on August 1, when ATF prices rose from Rs 110 per litre to Rs 115 per litre. In July, prices had been similarly cut by Rs 5 per litre. The hike comes with effect from rising global crude oil prices, triggered by renewed US-Iran tensions and fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East. 

Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) both gained on Tuesday after sharp increases in the previous session. Brent crude futures rose 56 cents, or 0.6%, to $91.05 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 83 cents, or 1%, to $86.59 a barrel at 0044 GMT. In the previous session, Brent had climbed 2.7%, the highest level since August 25, while WTI rose 2.8%, its highest level since August 21. 

Will airfares go up?

The volatility in oil prices amid tensions in the region and uncertainty over efforts to resolve the conflict has kept fuel prices under pressure, raising concerns over higher costs for airlines and consumers.  

An ATF price hike may push airlines to increase their operating costs, and that can eventually put upward pressure on airfares. ATF is one of the biggest expenses for airlines, accounting for nearly 40% of operating costs in some cases. So, when fuel prices rise, airlines’ overall cost of running flights increases. And if airlines absorb the entire increase, their profit margins can come under pressure, particularly on routes where fares are already competitive.
 
However, Airlines may pass some of the additional fuel cost to passengers through higher ticket prices or fuel surcharges. Indian airlines have previously introduced fuel surcharges when ATF prices rose sharply. The airfare is affected by several other factors including passenger demand, competition, route capacity, seat availability and booking trends. 


Meanwhile, the price of commercial LPG cylinders has also been increased, with State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) having hiked the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 9.50. 

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