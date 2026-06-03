FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
ATF price capped at Rs 75.60/Litre: How govt's Rs 10,000 crore support will help airlines

ATF price capped at Rs 75.60/Litre: Approves Rs 10,000 crore Fund

Bengal News: 'Abhishek Has No Role...'; TMC'S LoP Abhishek Banerjee Hits Out At Abhishek Banerjee

Bengal News: 'Abhishek Has No Role...'; TMC'S LoP Abhishek Banerjee Hits Out At Abhishek Banerjee

Seeing, knowing, becoming: How environments shape communication and identity

Seeing, knowing, becoming: How environments shape communication and identity

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages

Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth

Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised

From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos

OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

ATF price capped at Rs 75.60/Litre: How govt's Rs 10,000 crore support will help airlines

The Union Cabinet has capped the rate for Aviation Turbine Fuel at Rs 75.60 per litre for domestic operations in a bid to stabilize the surging prices of ATF due to the West Asia crisis. The government announced a Rs 10,000 crore price stabilization fund to help the OMCs.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 08:04 PM IST

ATF price capped at Rs 75.60/Litre: How govt's Rs 10,000 crore support will help airlines
Cabinet caps domestic ATF price at Rs 75.60 per litre (ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Union Cabinet has capped the rate for Aviation Turbine Fuel at Rs 75.60 per litre for domestic operations in a bid to stabilize the surging prices of ATF due to the West Asia crisis. The government announced a Rs 10,000 crore price stabilization fund to help the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) subsidise ATF prices, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said in a briefing on the cabinet decisions on Wednesday.  

“Government has approved one-time budgetary support not exceeding Rs.10,000 crore for Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to provide ATF price stabilisation support to Scheduled Indian Airlines for their domestic and international operations,” he said. 

The budgetary support shall be in the form of interest-free advances to OMCs through the Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The support shall be provided to OMCs to facilitate stable ATF pricing for airlines during the ongoing period of exceptional fuel price volatility arising from the West Asia crisis. When international ATF prices moderate, the differential amount shall be recovered from OMCs and returned to the Consolidated Fund of India.  

The arrangement shall continue until the entire support amount is fully recovered and settled. “The scheme shall be available to all willing Scheduled Indian carriers for both domestic and international operations. The arrangement will be implemented through an MoU between participating Indian airlines and OMCs, with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas as signatories. Under this one-time arrangement, participating airlines will procure ATF only from OMCs for up to three years, subject to annual review or until the advance amount is fully recovered, whichever is earlier,” said an official release. 

Due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, international ATF prices have surged nearly 2.5 times from Rs.60.50/ litre in March 2026 to Rs.142/litre in May 2026. ATF accounts for nearly 40% of an airline's operating cost. Therefore, this volatility in ATF prices has resulted in high cost pressure on airline financials. ATF accounts for nearly 40% of airline operating costs and during periods of extreme fuel volatility, can constitute up to 60% of total operating expenditure, the release said.  


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
ATF price capped at Rs 75.60/Litre: How govt's Rs 10,000 crore support will help airlines
ATF price capped at Rs 75.60/Litre: Approves Rs 10,000 crore Fund
Seeing, knowing, becoming: How environments shape communication and identity
Seeing, knowing, becoming: How environments shape communication and identity
No PUC, no petrol? New UP rule to hit vehicles without valid emission clearance
No PUC, no petrol? New UP rule to hit vehicles without valid emission clearance
Bizarre Drama in Bengal As TMC Splits: Nabo TMC Block with 58 MLAs repose faith in Mamata Banerjee
TMC Splits: Nabo TMC Block with 58 MLAs repose faith in Mamata Banerjee
Pawan Kalyan lands in big trouble, legal complaint lodged over Gaddar comments
Pawan Kalyan lands in big trouble, legal complaint lodged over Gaddar comments
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth
Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised
From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement