Astronomer CEO net worth REVEALED: Andy Bryon caught in scandal with HR head on Coldplay's kiss cam, he earns Rs...

A viral video from Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston have shocked the internet. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and company's HR Head Kristin Cabot were caught in a cozy moment on the 'Kiss cam'. Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, event commented live on stage on this 'couple', 'Oh look at these two,' not knowing the context. As the pair looked shocked and tried to hide their faces, Martin added, 'Oh what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.' This alleged 'extra-marital affair' has now became the hottest topic on the internet.

Who is Andy Byron? his net worth is..

Andy Byron took up the role of CEO of Astronomer in July 2023. He has previously worked at many leadership roles at major tech firms like Lacework, Cybereason, and Fuze. He is married to Megan Kerrigan, and have two children. He has now being involved in a controversy with Kristin Cabot, Chief People Officer at Astronomer, who joined the company 9 months ago. She is a respected HR professional in the Silicon Valley.

Astronomer is a software company based in new York, which is valued at around $1.3 billion after a major funding round in May 2025, where it raised $93 million.

As per Economic Times, Andy Byron’s estimated net worth falls between $20 million and $70 million ( approximately between Rs 603 crore to Rs 171 crore). This estimate includes his equity in Astronomer, which could be between 1% and 5%. His share value somewhere placed between $12 million and $65 million. His salary, bonuses, and earnings from past roles, have added to his total wealth.