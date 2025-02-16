With its vast business empire and continuous expansion, the family remains one of the most influential and wealthiest families in Asia

Thailand’s Chearavanont family has been ranked as the second richest family in Asia by Bloomberg, following India’s Ambani family. According to Bloomberg’s Asia’s 20 Richest Families of 2025 list, the Chearavanont family has built a fortune of $42.6 billion through their Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group.

The family’s wealth comes from CP Group, a business empire spanning food, retail, telecom, finance, healthcare, and real estate. The company was founded in 1921 by Chia Ek Chor, who fled China and started a small seed shop in Thailand with his brother. Over the years, the business expanded across Asia, becoming a leading agribusiness giant.

Dhanin Chearavanont, the son of the founder, played a key role in modernising the company. Under his leadership, CP Group grew into one of Thailand’s largest conglomerates, operating in 21 countries. The group is one of the world’s top producers of animal feed and livestock and has a strong presence in e-commerce and other industries.

The Bloomberg rich list, compiled as of January 31, 2025, highlights Asia’s wealthiest families, excluding first-generation billionaires like Gautam Adani. India’s Ambani family tops the list with a staggering $90.5 billion fortune. Other Indian families featured include the Mistry family ($37.5 billion), Birla family ($23 billion), Bajaj family ($20.1 billion), and Hinduja family ($15.2 billion).

Other notable names on the list include Hong Kong’s Kwok family and Singapore-Malaysia’s Kwek family.

With its vast business empire and continuous expansion, the Chearavanont family remains one of the most influential and wealthiest families in Asia.