Ashneer Grover wants to become minister; ex-Shark Tank judge's big revelation on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast

Ashneer Grover is the founder of BharatPe.

Since his unceremonious exit from BharatPe earlier this year, Ashneer Grover has kept his future plans a closely guarded secret. He is indeed working on his next project; however, no one knows what it is. As far as his long-term ambitions are concerned, the BharatPe founder laid bare his intentions on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. He said he wants to become a central minister -- and he wasn't joking.

Allahbadia, one of the most popular YouTubers in the country with millions of followers on his myriad channels, asked Grover if his accomplishments satisfied his ambitions.

"No, ambition is not something that can be satisfied, it is a trait," replied Grover.

Asked what his plan for the future are, Grover said he wants to become the country's minister some day. Elaborating on his remark, he said, "A lot has to be done".

"Fundamentally, I want to become the country's minister some day. I don't have a crystalized plan, but back of the mind, it is there. You have completed your education, your family is sorted, you have earned money, you got fame, you proved yourself in business. Some day, you will have to do something else. Eventually, you want to do something... I won't say join politics, but something that is related to nation building, where the impact is more," said the entrepreneur.

He said he wants to join the politics to enhance what he called the circle of a person's impact.

"It is just that you are enhancing the circle of your impact. When you do business, you impact the lives of 500 employees. When you become a public figure, you are impacting the lives of your viewers. So if you want to impact the entire country, it will happen through politics only," he said.

Referring to his ouster from BharatPe and the legal troubles that ensued, he said the problems seem to be preparing him for "that life only".

When will he join politics?

Grover said, "It will happen in the next five-seven years for sure".

Ashneer Grover led BharatPe from the front and made it a $3 billion company.

Grover -- who became very popular since his appearance on the blockbuster OTT show Shark Tank India -- is still the largest individual stakeholder in the fintech company.