Ashneer Grover planning to raise $300 million for new 'unicorn' startup, may use personal wealth: Report

Ashneer Grover, the BharatPe co-founder and former chief executive officer, is planning to launch a new business month after his unceremonious exit from his company. He is in touch with private equity players seeking to raise around $300 million for his undisclosed venture. Grover also hinted that he is ready to enter the world of startups with a cryptic tweet. "Today, I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me, it’s still unfinished business," he tweeted on Wednesday.

Ashneer Grover, who became a household name after he appeared on the panel of investors in Shark Tank India, was sent on a forced leave in January after he was heard talking with a Kotak Mahindra employee in an aggressive tone. He and his wife Madhuri Jain were later accused of financial irregularities while managing BharatPe. Both of them quit the company's official positions after a public spat. Grover, however, still holds around 8.5 per cent stake in the fintech company.

Grover might use his personal wealth to start his new company and might even sell a part of his stake in BharatPe to fund the startup, Mint quoted a source close to the serial entrepreneur as saying. He has already met six investors regarding his venture.

Grover is currently in the United States regarding the startup.