'Case karenge': Ashneer Grover alleges BharaPe CEO Suhail Sameer for misusing company's fund

Ashneer Grover alleged that Sameer spent money raised by him to travel to Australia

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 02:33 PM IST

'Case karenge': Ashneer Grover alleges BharaPe CEO Suhail Sameer for misusing company's fund
'Case karenge': Ashneer Grover alleges BharaPe CEO Suhail Sameer for misusing company's fund (file photo)

BharatPe Co-founder and former Managing Director Ashneer Grover has taken a serious dig at CEO Suhail Sameer, saying the CEO allegedly spent money on personal expenditures that he raised for the company.

Grover's fresh salvo at Sameer came days after Delhi High Court`s order to restrain from making defamatory statements against the company and its executives amid the ongoing Rs 88.6 crore fraud case

In a tweet, Grover alleged that Sameer spent money raised by him to travel to Australia for the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. 

"Suhail (CEO) -- bahut aish kar li Ashneer ke raised funds pe. Ladkiya bhi ghuma li Australia. Par hai to hum nalle - hiring, product, tech, UNITY bank, PA license, mkt share -- kuchh nahi hil raha humse. Kya karenge? (Had a gala time with money Ashneer raised in Australia but I am unable to help the company on the hiring, product, tech UNITY Bank, payment aggregator (PA) license and market share fronts, what to do?)", tweeted Grover along with a photo of Sameer.

"Sumeet (GC): Case karenge ! case karenge ! Case karenge ! (But Sumeet went ahead to file case (against me)," Grover further said.

READ | Viral Video: 42-year-old teacher ties knot with his 20-year-old student in Bihar

Last week, the Delhi Hight Court issued notice and summons to Grover and his kin in a plea filed by the company, seeking orders to restrain them from making defamatory statements against the company.

(With inputs from IANS)

