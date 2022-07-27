Search icon
‘Mar to woh 20 saal pehle gaya tha’: As Zomato stocks plunge, Shankar Sharma quotes Amitabh Bachchan's Deewar

Shankar Sharma had a witty and accurate comment on the recent dip in the stocks of food delivery service company Zomato.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

Zomato share prices hit record-low (File photo)

The shareholders of Zomato are currently in a tizzy as the stocks of the company have taken a major hit over the past few weeks, plunging to an all-time low on Monday. In the midst of the stock market ruckus, Shankar Sharma had a few wise words to say.

Renowned stock market investor Shankar Sharma said that the massive dip in the stock prices of food delivery service Zomato reminded him of dialogue from the movie Deewar, which starred Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to Twitter over the recent dip in Zomato stocks, Shankar Sharma said, “Zomato stock reminds me of what Amitabh Bachchan said in Deewar on hearing news of dad's death:"Mar to woh bees saal pehle gaya tha. Aaj to sirf ussey jalaya ja raha hai". It was game over on listing itself.”

 

 

Earlier, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover also talked about the Zomato stock plunging to a record low, saying that if the company had acquired its rival platform Swiggy rather than blinkit, then the shares could have been priced at over Rs 450.

"On the stock market - letsblinkit served piping hot misery to zomato in 10 minutes! Yeh hi agar Swiggy ko merge kar liya hota to Rs 450 ka stock hota!" (Had Zomato merged with Swiggy, its stock price would have been Rs 450) tweeted Grover.

Zomato, which is one of the top food delivery applications in India, is currently suffering after shareholders saw the stock price of the company plunged to an all-time low. According to recent reports, the shares of Zomato have fallen more than 14 percent.

The food delivery service app made a strong debut on the stock market on July 23 last year but has seen a massive plunge in its share prices over the past few weeks, losing almost 60 percent of its original value as a company.

