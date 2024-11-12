Air India-Vistara's first flight departed from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 1:15 IST and landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 3:27 IST.

Air India-Vistara, the newly merged entity began its first journey on November 12, Tuesday, with its first flight taking off from Mumbai to Delhi. Flight AI2286 departed from Doha, Qatar at around 10.07 pm local time on Monday after Vistara wrapped up its airline operations.

Post-merger, Air India-Vistara departed from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 1:15 IST and landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 3:27 IST. The airbus used in the operation was A320NEO. The old flights of Vistara will now carry code 'AI2XXX' post-merger to help passengers identify the flight. For the unversed, Vistara is a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines. Post-merger, Singapore Airlines will reportedly have a 25.1 per cent stake in the Air India-Vistara joint entity. In September, the airline had announced that customers would not be able to book flights with Vistara from November 12, 2024, onwards.

Vistara operated its final flight on November 11, 2024. In a heartfelt post, the airline bid goodbye to passengers. “Thank you for being part of this unforgettable journey and showering us with your #VistaraLove. We will forever cherish these memories. Please follow @airindia for all the latest updates.” Minutes after, passengers expressed nostalgia and gratitude for their service.

An X(formerly known as Twitter) user wrote, “Thank you, Vistara! The 39 flights that i have flown with you will always be memorable. The latest one BLR-COK-BLR on 1st of November was an emotional one for an avgeek like me. Hope to see you back in the Indian sky someday “

Another X user reacted, “Turns out this (my flight on 07/10/2024) was my last flight on Vistara. The titles for some of the yummiest meals I’ve had onboard an aircraft till date remain with Vistara! Farewell brand “Vistara”! I’ll be lying if I say you won’t be missed.” Though the conclusion of Vistara’s operations evokes sad emotions, its merger aims to enhance customer choice and overall service quality.