As Tim Cook is set to step down as Apple CEO, a look at his net worth, career and legacy

CEO Tim Cook has decided to step down from his current position and take over as executive chairman of the company’s board, while John Ternus will take his place. Under his leadership, the company expanded to new heights delivering massive innovations in the face of current challenges.

A major transformation will take place in one of the world’s biggest tech companies- Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook has decided to step down from his current position and take over as executive chairman of the company’s board, while John Ternus will take his place as the new Chief Executive Officer from September 1, the company announced on Monday.

The decision was approved by Apple's Board of Directors as part of a long-planned leadership transition. Cook will continue as CEO through the summer and work closely with Ternus to ensure a smooth handover.

Tim Cook is widely regarded as one of the most effective tech leaders in the world, being at the helm of Apple since becoming CEO in 2011, when he succeeded co-founder Steve Jobs. Taking over after Jobs meant taking the reins of a company defined by breakthrough innovation. During these years, Cook has delivered operational excellence, supply chain mastery, and steady product evolution, including the expansion into wearables like the Apple Watch and AirPods. Under his leadership, Apple has shifted from a product-centric company into a diversified ecosystem giant, while maintaining its record revenues and profits.

Tim Cook’s journey

Tim Cook joined Apple in 1998, transformed its global supply chain, and became CEO in 2011, succeeding Steve Jobs. After Cook took charge, Apple’s annual revenue was around $108 billion and in the past few years, it has crossed $380 billion, while its market capitalisation has grown more than tenfold to make it one of the world’s most valuable companies.

Cook’s legacy

Among his innovations has been introducing custom silicon with M-series chips, used in wearables. Here are some of his key innovations which define his legacy.

-Under Cook the App Store became highly popular which now handles over $1.3 trillion in transactions.

- Year after year he took Apple to great heights. In 2018, it became the first company to reach a market capitalisation of $1 trillion, in 2022 the first company to hit $3 trillion and in 2025, the third company go past the $4 trillion market value milestone.

-Services like Apple Pay, Apple Music, iCloud, and Apple TV are some of the most profitable products which resulted in $106 billion in revenue in 2025. Apple’s service ecosystem like apps, payments, and subscriptions are a highly profitable segment contributing to a big part of its revenue.

-Cook made an innovative shift from Intel processors to silicon for Macs with the M-series chips. This innovation has continued through the latest M5 series chips for Mac making it faster and more power-efficient, with long battery life and outperforming rival chips.

-He introduced the Apple Watch in 2015 and made it useful as a health and fitness companion. Adding new features like ECG monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, and fall detection made it a top health-focused device.

-In 2016, Apple again challenged its rivals in the personal audio market through AirPods, considered as the first “true wireless” earbud by the company.

Net worth

Tim Cook has an estimated net worth of $2.9 billion and sold $9 million worth of shares, representing 0.33%, based on the real-time data on Forbes. He owns over 3 million shares of Apple, meaning less than a 1% stake, and has also sold more than $1 billion worth of shares over the years. Since 2005, he has also served on the board of Nike.