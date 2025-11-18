FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
As Amazon boss enters AI race with USD 6.2 billion venture, Telsa CEO Elon Musk calls him...

Project Prometheus has raised USD 6.2 billion in funding, partly from Bezos himself.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 02:30 PM IST

As Amazon boss enters AI race with USD 6.2 billion venture, Telsa CEO Elon Musk calls him...
Elon Musk has accused Jeff Bezos of being a 'copycat' after reports said the Amazon founder is supporting a new artificial intelligence company called Project Prometheus. The New York Times reported that Bezos will serve as co-CEO of the company and has contributed part of its USD 6.2 billion funding.

This will be the first time Bezos returns to an executive role since stepping down as Amazon’s CEO in 2021. He will lead Project Prometheus together with Vik Bajaj, co-founder of Verily and Foresite Labs.

Musk, who founded the AI company xAI and was an early supporter of OpenAI, reacted humorously on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote 'Haha no way,' along with the word 'copy' and a cat emoji.

This is not the first time Musk has accused Bezos of copying his ideas. He previously made similar comments when Amazon announced plans to build satellite internet to compete with SpaceX, and again when Amazon bought Zoox, a self-driving car company, seen as a rival to Tesla.

What is Project Prometheus?

Project Prometheus says it focuses on “AI for the physical economy,” according to its LinkedIn page. The company plans to create AI tools for engineering and manufacturing in industries such as computers, aerospace, and automobiles, the New York Times reported.

The startup already has more than 100 employees, including AI experts from Meta, OpenAI, and Google DeepMind.

Since the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, the global AI race has intensified. Major tech companies like Meta, Microsoft, and Google have invested heavily in AI development. Bezos’ entry into the field adds another major player to the competition.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
