Who is Arvind Agarwal, Nykaa's Chief Financial Officer who resigned

Arvind Agarwal, Nykaa's Chief Financial officer resigned on November 22. Arvind, a member of the key managerial people (KMP) who oversaw the company's IPO, joined Nykaa from Amazon in July 2020.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates under the Nykaa brand name announced Arvind Agarwal’s resignation on Tuesday.

"Arvind deserves kudos for the critical role he has played in Nykaa's emergence as a listed and profitable start-up. While we do regret losing him, we are conscious of his personal dreams, and wish him all the luck," Falguni Nayar, Founder and Chairperson, said in the statement.

Agarwal claimed that his learning at Nykaa had prepared him for exploring many options for personal development in the start-up and digital economy sectors.

“It has been great to be a part of the incredible Nykaa journey thus far. All my learning and experiences to date, have set me up for pursuing different personal growth opportunities in the digital economy and start-up space. I wish Nykaa the very best for the growth path ahead and will always be a part of the Nykaa Family,” Agarwal said in a statement.

Arvind Agarwal was working as FP&A Leader & Business Controller at Amazon before joining Nykaa in 2020. In 2012, he worked at Vodafone India for more than 5 years as CFO and Financial Controller.