Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Who is Arvind Agarwal, Nykaa's Chief Financial Officer who resigned

Arvind Agarwal, Nykaa's Chief Financial Officer resigns after working for more than 2 years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

Who is Arvind Agarwal, Nykaa's Chief Financial Officer who resigned
Who is Arvind Agarwal, Nykaa's Chief Financial Officer who resigned
Arvind Agarwal, Nykaa's Chief Financial officer resigned on November 22. Arvind, a member of the key managerial people (KMP) who oversaw the company's IPO, joined Nykaa from Amazon in July 2020.
 
FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates under the Nykaa brand name announced Arvind Agarwal’s resignation on Tuesday. 
 
“Arvind deserves kudos for the critical role he has played in Nykaa’s emergence as a listed and profitable start-up. While we do regret losing him, we are conscious of his personal dreams, and wish him all the luck,” Falguni Nayar, Founder and Chairperson, said in the statement. (Also Read: Elon Musk finds #StayWoke t-shirts in the closet at Twitter office, shares video)
 
Agarwal claimed that his learning at Nykaa had prepared him for exploring many options for personal development in the start-up and digital economy sectors. 
 
“It has been great to be a part of the incredible Nykaa journey thus far. All my learning and experiences to date, have set me up for pursuing different personal growth opportunities in the digital economy and start-up space. I wish Nykaa the very best for the growth path ahead and will always be a part of the Nykaa Family,” Agarwal said in a statement.
 
Arvind Agarwal was working as FP&A Leader & Business Controller at Amazon before joining Nykaa in 2020. In 2012, he worked at Vodafone India for more than 5 years as CFO and Financial Controller. 
 
Arvind led the Finance team of the biggest circle of Vodafone India as CFO and partnered businesses in reigniting the growth story of Vodafone Flagship circle to jump to double-digit. Agarwal also actively participated in national and regional evaluations, and circle visits by the Vodafone Chairman and Group CFO. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash
Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Chhoti Sardaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who's all set to enter Salman Khan's show
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 522 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.