Artificial intelligence to double pace of innovation, productivity in India

Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to more than double the rate of innovation and employee productivity in India by 2021, according to a Microsoft-IDC study released on Monday.

In India, only a third of the organisations have embarked on their AI journeys, which is expected to increase their competitiveness by 2.3 times in 2021, the report said.

The study by Microsoft and IDC - 'Future Ready Business: Assessing Asia Pacific's Growth Potential through AI' surveyed 200 business leaders and 202 workers in India.

The study evaluated six dimensions critical to ensuring the success of a nation's AI journey. India needs to build upon its investment, data and strategy in order to accelerate its AI journey. Also, there is a need for cultural changes and skilling and re-skilling workforces to make AI work for the country, the report said.

"Economies and businesses that have yet to embark on their AI journey run a real risk of missing out on the competitive benefits that are enjoyed by leaders," said Rohini Srivathsa, national technology officer, Microsoft India.

The rise of AI means that there was a necessity for workers to re-skill and upskill to remain relevant and play a part in the workforce of tomorrow, Srivathsa said, adding, "The jobs of today will not be the jobs of tomorrow, and we have already seen demand for software engineering roles expand rapidly beyond just the tech sector."

Microsoft also announced the rollout of the "Week of AI", a specially curated five-day workshop series which will be addressed by data scientists and AI experts. Earlier, Microsoft had announced the launch of its AI Business School.

"Today, every company is a software company, and increasingly, every interaction is digital. To be successful in this new world, organisations need to be fast adopters of best-in-class technology, including AI," Srivathsa said.

For the organisations that have implemented AI initiatives, the study found the top five business drivers to adopt the technology. Around 24 % of respondents chose higher competitiveness as the number one driver for implementing AI initiatives, 21% chose accelerated innovation, 15% said better customer engagement and 14% cited higher margins.

"Last year, organisations that have adopted AI saw tangible improvements in those areas in the range of 8 to 22%. They forecast further improvements of at least 2.1 times in the three-year horizon, with the biggest jump expected in higher margins and higher competitiveness," said Ranganath Sadasiva, director, enterprise, IDC India.

"There is an urgent need for talents and tools to develop, deploy and monitor AI models, along with the availability of a robust data estate with adequate governance. Overall, workers in India are more sceptical than business leaders about the cultural readiness of their organisations," said Sadasiva.