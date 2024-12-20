One key area which AI has revolutionised is personalized customer engagement, targeting cohorts and acing consumer behaviour is the most effective manner.

Artificial Intelligence is trickling into our everyday lives, disruptive at times but can’t be escaped. It is revolutionizing industries and e-commerce is no exception. AI is an empowering technology, it is helping businesses to stay ahead of the curve, deliver personalized customer experiences, beat competition and optimize operations across the board. Brands are adopting AI- powered tools like smart search, demand forecasting, personalized product recommendations and chatbots that can impact their growth. Armed with her technical prowess and intuitive understanding of market requirements, Senior Software engineer Sneha Murganoor delves into this fast-evolving technology that is poised to reshape the world economy and is already impacting e-commerce.

Murganoor boasts of 16 years of work experience including formidable brands like Amazon. A seasoned award-winning software development engineer at Amazon, she has a proven track record of building scalable systems with millions of users, cybersecurity and AI-driven technologies that has helped brands to keep evolving with their operations in the digital space. With her deep understanding of cloud services, machine learning, and software engineering, her unique insights into the challenges and opportunities of AI in e-commerce make her a sought-after expert in the field.

“AI has radically changed business ecosystems and how e-commerce businesses approach selling, marketing, and customer engagement. From inventory management to supply chain, personalized advertising to innovative marketing campaigns, AI has taken over every aspect of the digital world,” Sneha quips.

The Ultimate Revenue Driver

One key area which AI has revolutionised is personalized customer engagement, targeting cohorts and acing consumer behaviour is the most effective manner. “The time for one-size-fits-all approach is done with. By analysing past shopping behaviours, browsing history and even abandoned cart data, AI generates tailored product recommendations which creates a customer base that is more engaged. An interested customer does not need too much convincing. This technology will not only drive purchases but also repeat purchases thereby expanding the ticket size”, Sneha explains. Revenue is the life blood of any business, big or small and when AI facilitates the inflow of customers it is certainly a technology that is here to stay.

Fast Tracking Growth

Murganoor further explains, “Not just sure shot sales, it can also prime customers, bring in new customers into the fray.AI enables businesses to harness data more effectively, target new customers and enhance operational efficiency. From personalized shopping experiences to streamlined logistics, AI has become the foundation of e-commerce operations”.

Inventory and supply chain management can also use AI for efficiency and initiate a much-required transformation that can eliminate wastage, streamline operations and fuel growth. She added, “Predictive analytics powered by AI can anticipate demand patterns which can help businesses optimize stock levels and reduce wastage. E- commerce platforms can harness historical data and real-time trends to prepare for seasonal spikes, unforeseen situations and take into account every other challenge that impacts the business environment. This will help them meet customer demands without overstocking and eliminate wastage to a large extent”.

Fortifying Cyber Security

As technology advances, the pitfalls of it grow with it too. Hackers are using this to their advantage to create disruption hence businesses will have to move a step ahead and secure themselves. AI has also been useful in fraud detection and risk mitigation. Sneha delves into the cyber security leg of AI and explains how it can be useful for e-Commerce businesses, she said, “Advanced algorithms identify suspicious transactions and unusual purchasing behaviours much more accurately and with utmost speed. This will help businesses to stay ahead of fraudsters by detecting potential treats”.

Levelling out Logistics and Constant Customer Support

“AI has moved into every aspect of logistics, simplifying operation and making it cost effective. It optimizes delivery routes, storage operations thereby reducing shipping times and costs. In a more transformative step, automation in sorting and packaging further increases productivity, allowing businesses to handle higher order volumes efficiently. AI doesn’t just streamline processes—it transforms how businesses operate”, Sneha stated.

AI has also transformed customer support to the core, making it real time and truly 24/7 operations. The AI- Powered chatbots are constantly available to customers which provides intervention almost real time, resolves common queries and enhances the overall experience. By automating customer interactions, businesses can save time, reduce operational costs, and improve customer satisfaction.

“By improving everything from customer engagement to backend operations, AI drives efficiency at every stage of the e-commerce journey”, she added.

Looking Forward

Sneha Murganoor is confident about the future of AI in the business landscape. She predicts, “Artificial Intelligence is still evolving, and its influence on e-commerce will only grow”. AI integration will become easier by the day and more and every innovation will get more strategic going forward. It will no longer be a choice if a business has to gain a competitive edge. It already is an essential tool to secure a foothold in an increasingly data-driven world.