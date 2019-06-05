Around 58% of employers plan to hire this fiscal
Only 10% â€“ Employers say layoffs are on the cards
Companies will focus on replacement hiring followed by new recruitments, according to Genius Consultants. Junior-level employees will be more susceptible to attrition than mid-level and senior ones
67.52% – Believe women’s hiring will be impacted owing to the amendment to the Maternity Benefit Act 1961
40% – Of opportunities healthcare sector will create in terms of employability
This will be followed by marketing and human resources
HIGHEST EMPLOYABILITY RATE
- Engineering
- Graduates
- MBAs
46% – Companies expect 10-15% increment
32% – Say increment will be between 5 and 10%
The rest say increment will be less be than 5% or over 20%
Organisations are planning employee welfare schemes, improving the working environment, reskilling the existing workforce, among others, for employee retention