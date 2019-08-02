Armoured military vehicles to be exempt from BS-VI emission norms

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has issued notification no GSR 547(E) dated August 1, 2019, exempting the armoured and other specialised vehicles of Indian armed forces and paramilitary forces from the new stringent vehicular emission norms (BS-VI) which are set to take effect from April 1, 2020. The Ministry has also granted exemption to these vehicles from BS-IV compliance.

The exemption has been granted because these vehicles operate in remote and inhospitable terrains with most challenging operational and environmental conditions. Due to security challenges and requirements of specialized operations, the development of suitable engine compliant with the above norms would require considerable time. Further, it is difficult to maintain ideal transportation and storage conditions of fuel in these conditions.

Earlier, the Government, vide G.S.R. 485(E) dated 19.05.2017, had exempted motor vehicles used for Government purposes relating to the defence of the country from BS-IV norms and, vide G.S.R. 871(E) dated 13.09.2018, had exempted special purpose vehicles (armoured and other specialised vehicles) used for operational purposes for maintenance of law and order and internal security from BS-IV norms, for a period up to December 31, 2019.