Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Areez Khambatta, creator of famous Rasna drinks honoured with Padma Shri 2023

Areez Khambatta, the founder of Rasna, will be honoured with the Padma Shri awards this year

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 08:50 PM IST

Meet Areez Khambatta, creator of famous Rasna drinks honoured with Padma Shri 2023
Areez Khambatta founder of Rasna | Photo: PTI

On Wednesday, the government of India declared the list of Padma awards. Among the recipients of the Padma Shri awards, this year is Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta. Areez Khambatta is the man behind Rasna being one of India's most popular beverages. 

Khambatta at the age of 85 passed away on November 21, 2022, due to cardiac arrest in Ahmedabad. Born on September 22, 1937, in Karachi, Punjab province, British India, Khambatta grew up in Karachi with his mother. 

The company began in the 1940s and sold only concentrates and was a business-to-business (B2B) it, later on, went to cater to the business-to-consumer (B2C) market, initially sold under the brand name Jaffe and distributed only within Gujarat. In the late 1970s, Jaffe was relaunched as Rasna.

Areez Khambatta made the brand iconic, which is sold at 1.8 million retail outlets in the country. Rasna is now the world’s largest soft drink concentrate manufacturer.

Read: SBI: Here’s how you can get mini statement of past transactions via missed call and SMS

He was also the former Chairman of WAPIZ (World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis) and past President of Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat, Vice President of the Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjumans of India.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Khushi Kapoor's unbelievable transformation from teenager to glamorous diva is surreal and inspirational, see pics
Who is Delphine Arnault, daughter of world’s richest man and new boss of Dior?
Seductive dance with Ianaya Sultana to Anshu Reddy's feet licking: 5 times RGV proved why he 'hate to be loved'
From golden swimsuit to yellow monokini: Here's the prices of Deepika Padukone's stunning bikinis from Pathaan
Viral Photos of the Day: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde promote Cirkus
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Modi to conduct Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 tomorrow: Know how to watch entire session online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.