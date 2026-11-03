Are you saving enough from your salary? Know which of these 3 types of savers you belong to

Save as per your type: 30-50% if aggressive for early independence, 20-30% if moderate for milestones and 10-15% if lifestyle-focused for present comfort, says Kwala Intel.

How much you should save depends on your saver type. Aggressive savers focus on long-term wealth, moderate savers balance future goals with current needs, and lifestyle-focused savers prioritise present experiences while saving less.

How much each saver should save

As per Kwala Intel, your savings percentage reflects your approach. Aggressive savers save 30-50% of income with strict budgeting and high-risk investments to build wealth fast and achieve early financial independence. Moderate savers save 20-30% to balance wealth creation and lifestyle for goals like buying a house or education, while lifestyle-focused savers save 10-15% to prioritise present comfort and experiences without cutting daily spending much.

How to find your saver profile

Consider what your primary goal is. You are an ambitious saver if you aim for early financial freedom. You are a modest saver if you wish to meet mid-term goals. You are a lifestyle-focused saver if you desire daily comfort. Kwala Intel advises you to assess your level of risk tolerance as well. Check your ability to manage market fluctuations and how comfortable you are locking away a sizable portion of your income.

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Asset allocation and inflation

Select investments based on your time horizon after paying off high-interest debt and accumulating an emergency fund. When your objective is years away, equity is beneficial since it can outpace inflation. When you need money quickly, equity is dangerous since markets might decline. Therefore, funds that will be needed in a few years should be invested in safer, more liquid choices rather than stocks.



Inflation is like a silent tax. Over 15 years, it reduces the power of cash and fixed income. A lifestyle saver with 70% in debt faces low real returns, while an aggressive saver with 80% in equity has a better chance to beat inflation. Rebalance regularly and keep asset allocation linked to your time horizon.