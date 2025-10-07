Are banks open today? Check state-wise bank holiday list for Valmiki Jayanti on October 7, 2025

On October 7, 2025, banks in India will remain closed for Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima in various regions. While physical branches will be closed, digital banking, ATMs, and UPI services will remain operational. Plan to avoid any inconvenience during the holiday.

On October 7, 2025, banks in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Bhumneshwar will observe a bank holiday to celebrate two important festivals: Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima. These festivals are widely celebrated in various regions of the country, and the holiday status will depend on your location.

Valmiki Jayanti - A festival of reverence and reflection

Valmiki Jayanti marks the birth of the great sage Valmiki, the revered author of the epic Ramayana. This day is celebrated with great devotion in several northern and central states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi. It is a day for honouring Valmiki's teachings and his transformation from a robber to a sage, symbolising the triumph of righteousness, wisdom, and spirituality. As part of the celebrations, public offices, including banks, remain closed in these states.

Kumar Purnima - A Celebration of Youth and Prosperity

Kumar Purnima is another significant festival celebrated primarily in Odisha, Bihar, and parts of Jharkhand. The festival is dedicated to Lord Kartikeya and is celebrated on the full moon day of the Ashvin month. It is a day for young women to seek blessings for beauty, health, and marital happiness, while unmarried women pray for a suitable partner. In states observing Kumar Purnima, banks will be closed for the day.

What does this mean for bank customers?

If you are living in one of the regions where these festivals are celebrated, you can expect bank branches to remain closed on October 7, 2025. However, digital banking services such as net banking, mobile banking apps, and ATMs will remain operational, allowing customers to carry out most transactions online without disruption.

Bank holidays in October 2025

October 2025 is expected to have 21 official bank holidays, designated under the Negotiable Instruments Act. These holidays include RTGS holidays and other regional and national holidays, in addition to the mandatory weekly days off on the second Saturday and Sunday of each month. Some notable bank holidays in October include Diwali Amavasya, Govardhan Pooja, and Chath Puja.

October 2025: State-wise upcoming bank holidays

October 7: Banks in Karnataka, Odisha, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh will shut for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima.

October 10: Himachal Pradesh will see banks remaining closed due to Karva Chauth.

October 18: Banks in Assam will be closed for Kati Bihu.

October 20-23: Diwali-related closures will affect banks in several places, including Delhi, Tripura, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Goa, and West Bengal.

October 27: Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand on the occasion of Chath Puja (Evening Puja).

October 28: Banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will be closed for Chath Puja (Morning Puja).

October 31: In Gujarat, banks will be closed in observance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

Facing an emergency with banks closed? Here’s what you can do

Banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), observe holidays as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as well as all Sundays.

However, you can still access banking services through online or mobile platforms on national holidays, unless there are specific technical issues or other notifications. In case of a cash emergency, ATMs remain available for withdrawals, and both app-based banking and UPI services continue to function normally.