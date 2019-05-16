ArcelorMittal resolution plan violative of IB Code: Ruia to NCLAT

Headlines

Meet man who worked in Rs 5,77,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

Abhishek Bachchan reveals dad Amitabh Bachchan reaches KBC set hours early to rehearse lines everyday: 'That's genuine'

HomeBusiness

Business

ArcelorMittal resolution plan violative of IB Code: Ruia to NCLAT

Senior advocate U K Chaudhary, representing Ruia, said that the proposal of ArcelorMittal India was in violation of IBC code as the proposal if approved negates the right of Subrogation of the Guarantor.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 16, 2019, 09:59 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prashant Ruia, the promotor of debt-ridden Essar Steel, Wednesday submitted before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal that the resolution plan moved by ArcelorMittal is in violation of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code.

Senior advocate U K Chaudhary, representing Ruia, said that the proposal of ArcelorMittal India was in violation of IBC code as the proposal if approved negates the right of Subrogation of the Guarantor.

"Item 18 in the adendum of the resolution plan says that Subrogation right of the guarantor would stand extinguished on the approval of the resolution plan," he said.

Subrogation means substitution of one person or group by another in respect of a debt. With subrogation right, a guarantor can step into the shoes of a creditor. 

According to Chaudhary, this was illegal and was in violation of Indian Contract Act and requested the appellate tribunal to quash the plan.

"This is also in violation of IB Code," he said, adding that the resolution plan should either be rejected or this clause should be deleted.

Ruia was one of the personal guarantors to financial creditors, on which they gave money to the company, said Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Haren Raval, represeting Essar Steel Asia Holdings Ltd (ESAHL) concluded his arguments.

He submitted that the CoC was aware about the ineligibility of ArcelorMittal and despite that it went ahead and voted in favour of the resolution plan submitted by it.

It has alleged ArcelorMittal chairman and chief executive officer LN Mittal has suppressed vital facts that would otherwise render him ineligible to offer a buyout plan for the distressed steel mill under Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Until 31 December 2018, Mittal was a shareholder of Navoday Consultants, which in turn was a shareholder in certain companies run by his brothers Pramod and Vinod Mittal, which had defaulted on bank loans.

Mittal's association with these companies would make him ineligible as a bidder.

While Karur Vysya Bank has also moved the NCLAT claiming dues worth Rs 3.5 crore for KKS Petron.

Karur Vysya, claimed to be a financial creditor of KKS Petron, in which, Mittal paid around Rs 4,000 crore to clear dues to be eligible to bid for EssarSteel.
The appellate tribunal would continue its hearing tomorrow. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This film earned Rs 1300 crore, it's not Sholay, Baahubali, Dangal, RRR, Pathaan, KGF 2, Mughal-e-Azam, 2.0, Gadar

'Ramayan is not your life...': Gangs of Wasseypur-fame Zeishan Quadri says writing in Prabhas' Adipurush was 'immature'

Bhola Shankar box office collection day 1: Chiranjeevi film fails to take grand opening, earns Rs 16.25 crore in India

Roastea Brews a Revolution: Unveils Super Power Coffee Infused with Ayurvedic Magic!

Independence Day 2023: How tribal hero Birsa Munda waged war against British, became Bihar’s youngest freedom fighter

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE