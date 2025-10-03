Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to be announced on THIS date

Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to

Good news for Bihar! Ahead of Chhath puja, Railway minister flags of three new Amrit Bharat Express, 4 passenger trains; check route

Good news for Bihar! Ahead of Chhath puja, Railway minister flags of 3 Amrit …

Donald Trump's stern warning to Hamas if peace deal rejected: 'No one has ever seen before...'

Donald Trump's stern warning to Hamas if peace deal rejected

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Why India Gate is called India Gate; facts you didn’t know

Why India Gate is called India Gate; facts you didn’t know

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Aravind Srinivas announces Perplexity AI browser Comet free, users can now...,

In a big relief to users, Perplexity has now allowed users to use its Comet browser for free. After this move, users can download the browser and use Comet Assistant for free. Perplexity’s Comet Assistant is capable of carrying out various tasks.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 08:25 PM IST

Aravind Srinivas announces Perplexity AI browser Comet free, users can now...,
Perplexity'sv Arvind Srinivas
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a big relief to users, Perplexity has now allowed users to use its Comet browser for free. After this move, users can download the browser and use Comet Assistant for free. Perplexity’s Comet Assistant is capable of carrying out various tasks based on its interaction with users and prompts, including managing tabs, even shopping online, or drafting emails. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas announced X, saying that users, free, Pro, and Max, can now download Comet as it is ‘generally’ available.

Srinivas said that users can now easily get access to Comet, even those who are its free plan users. He also announced the company’s next move to soon launch a mobile version of the AI browser. The company also claimed that people had been waiting for Comet since July and the number surpassed millions. They were awaiting the experience of the new AI browser. The company also claimed that those who used Comet became more curious as they asked 6 to 18 times more questions to Perplexity.

ALSO READ: Meet Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas, who has offered Rs 2880000000000 to Sundar Pichai to buy...  

What is Comet Assistant?

Like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Perplexity’s Comet Assistant functions as a personal AI assistant, providing users with answers for all kinds of questions directly for any webpage. Comet can do almost any job: From finding the right flight tickets to shopping online, based on the prompt from the user. The announcement was made days after Google integrated Gemini into Chrome. Earlier this year, Perplexity made a USD 34.5 billion bid to acquire Chrome.

Comet is a recent launch from Perplexity as it was launched in July this yearand the company decided to make it and the company decided to make it available for differenle for different levels of users levels of users in phases. For example, in phases. For example, it was first launched only for Perplexity Max subscribers. Hence, others who had shown interest in trying out Comet were kept on the waiting list. Srinivas announced the availability of the browser for all Pro subscribers in India on September 22.

Comet Plus

And now, Perplexity has launched Comet Plus with a subscription worth USD 5 (Rs 443) for users and has made AI assistants’ access to journalism content, while compensating publishers. The company invited its partners at the launch of Comet Plus, including CNN and The Washington Post.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is Sir Creek? Rajnath Singh's BIG warning, disputed region between India and Pakistan
What is Sir Creek? Rajnath Singh's BIG warning, disputed region between India an
Rani Mukerji on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, recalls shooting for Hichki when daughter Adira was 14-months old: 'If the producer is...'
Rani Mukerji reacts to Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand
Who is Bajrang Singh, ex-NSG commando, 26/11 hero, arrested in...
Who is Bajrang Singh, ex-NSG commando, 26/11 hero, arrested in...
Are PCOS and PCOD same? Know the difference, symptoms, and treatment options
Are PCOS and PCOD same? Know the difference, symptoms, and treatment options
Taliban foreign minister to visit India? Amir Khan Muttaqi may mark first high-level meet since Afghanistan takeover
Taliban minister to visit India? First high-level meet likely next week
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Why India Gate is called India Gate; facts you didn’t know
Why India Gate is called India Gate; facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE