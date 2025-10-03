Aravind Srinivas announces Perplexity AI browser Comet free, users can now...,

In a big relief to users, Perplexity has now allowed users to use its Comet browser for free. After this move, users can download the browser and use Comet Assistant for free. Perplexity’s Comet Assistant is capable of carrying out various tasks.

In a big relief to users, Perplexity has now allowed users to use its Comet browser for free. After this move, users can download the browser and use Comet Assistant for free. Perplexity’s Comet Assistant is capable of carrying out various tasks based on its interaction with users and prompts, including managing tabs, even shopping online, or drafting emails. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas announced X, saying that users, free, Pro, and Max, can now download Comet as it is ‘generally’ available.

Srinivas said that users can now easily get access to Comet, even those who are its free plan users. He also announced the company’s next move to soon launch a mobile version of the AI browser. The company also claimed that people had been waiting for Comet since July and the number surpassed millions. They were awaiting the experience of the new AI browser. The company also claimed that those who used Comet became more curious as they asked 6 to 18 times more questions to Perplexity.

What is Comet Assistant?

Like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Perplexity’s Comet Assistant functions as a personal AI assistant, providing users with answers for all kinds of questions directly for any webpage. Comet can do almost any job: From finding the right flight tickets to shopping online, based on the prompt from the user. The announcement was made days after Google integrated Gemini into Chrome. Earlier this year, Perplexity made a USD 34.5 billion bid to acquire Chrome.

Comet is a recent launch from Perplexity as it was launched in July this year. It was first launched only for Perplexity Max subscribers. Hence, others who had shown interest in trying out Comet were kept on the waiting list. Srinivas announced the availability of the browser for all Pro subscribers in India on September 22.

Comet Plus

And now, Perplexity has launched Comet Plus with a subscription worth USD 5 (Rs 443) for users and has made AI assistants’ access to journalism content, while compensating publishers. The company invited its partners at the launch of Comet Plus, including CNN and The Washington Post.