Arattai app: Why is Zoho's messaging app gaining sudden popularity? Can it replace WhatsApp in India?

A made-in-India alternative to WhatsApp is gaining immense popularity in the country. The messaging app, built by the tech firm Zoho, has recently seen a huge jump in its daily sign-ups amid the government's push for domestic goods and services. The company bills the app as a privacy-first, spyware-free alternative to its rivals. So, what do we know about the Arattai app and does it have the potential to replace WhatsApp in India?

What are the features of Arattai app?

Arattai is a Tamil term that means "casual chat." Zoho had launched the app in 2021 but it remained unpopular until recently. Like its competitors, the app offers a wide range of messaging services including one-to-one and group chats, voice notes, image and video sharing, Stories, and broadcast channels. The chat app's standout feature is its privacy-first approach, with Zoho saying that Arattai will not monetise users' personal data.

Why is it becoming popular all of a sudden?

Despite being around for several years, the Arattai app is gaining sudden popularity as the government has been pushing for local goods and services amid tariff tensions with the United States, where WhatsApp originated. Several union ministers have promoted the app and fueled a buzz on social media platforms, driving up its downloads. Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu has also celebrated the app's surprise popularity. The spike in popularity also led to some technical issues in the app, which Zoho said it is working to quickly resolve.

Can it replace WhatsApp in India?

Even though the buzz is significant and Arattai seems to be a promising platform, it remains to be seen whether it can replace WhatsApp, which has over 500 million users in India and is deeply embedded in daily life -- both for personal and professional uses. There is one huge gap that may keep Arattai behind in the messaging app race: It does not yet offer end-to-end encryption for chats, a feature WhatsApp has long boasted of. All in all, Arattai's ability to replace WhatsApp will depend on a range of reasons, including on how quickly Zoho can amp up its infrastructure and introduce advanced features.