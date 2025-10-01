Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Arattai app: Meet man behind India's WhatsApp rival, lives simple life in village, has net worth of whopping Rs...

Arattai app: Meet man behind India's WhatsApp rival, has net worth of...

THIS country has made securing work visa for Indian difficult, know how are Indians impacted, more details

THIS country has made securing work visa for Indian difficult, know how are Indi

BIG move by Karnataka govt to decongest Bengaluru roads, introduces unique tax to ease traffic, know how it impacts commuters

BIG move by Karnataka govt to decongest Bengaluru roads, introduces unique tax t

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Arattai app: Meet man behind India's WhatsApp rival, lives simple life in village, has net worth of whopping Rs...

Arattai -- which in Tamil means "casual chat" -- is developed by the Indian tech firm Zoho Corporation, which was founded by Padma Shri recipient Sridhar Vembu. Let us tell you more about him in this article.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 03:56 AM IST

Arattai app: Meet man behind India's WhatsApp rival, lives simple life in village, has net worth of whopping Rs...
Sridhar Vembu is an alumnus of IIT Madras.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The made-in-India Arattai messaging app is gaining sudden and widespread popularity in the country. The app, a rival of WhatsApp, has seen its downloads shoot up exponentially amid government's push for domestic goods and services. But do you know whose is the mind behind this buzzy application? Well, Arattai -- which in Tamil means "casual chat" -- is developed by the tech firm Zoho Corporation, which was founded by Padma Shri recipient Sridhar Vembu. Let us tell you more about him here.

What is known about Sridhar Vembu?

Born in 1968 into a middle-class family in Tamil Nadu, Vembu completed a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras in 1989. He went on to attain a PhD from Princeton University in the United States, graduating in 1994. Having started his professional journey at Qualcomm, Vembu later moved to India and transitioned to a humble life based out of a small village in his homestate. In 1996, Vembu launched AdventNet, which has since evolved into Zoho Corp, a reputed provider of cloud-based products and services. Zoho today boasts of a large workforce and more than 100 million users across the globe. For his work, Vembu was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri in 2021. Vembu and his family have a collective net worth of USD 5.8 billion or more than Rs 51,000 crore, according to Forbes.

What is Arattai and why is it gaining popularity?

The Arattai app had been launched by Zoho in 2021 but it remained unpopular until recently. Like its competitors, the app offers a wide range of messaging services including one-to-one and group chats, voice notes, image and video sharing, Stories, and broadcast channels. The chat app's standout feature is its privacy-first approach, with Zoho saying that Arattai does not monetise users' personal data. Despite being around for several years, the Arattai app is gaining sudden popularity as the government has been pushing for local goods and services amid tariff tensions with the United States, where WhatsApp originated.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sonam Wangchuk's supporters question his alleged Pakistan links: 'If playing cricket matches is...'
Wangchuk's supporters question alleged Pak links: 'If playing cricket is...'
From Cannes Jury to Barbie Doll: 5 times Aishwarya Rai made India proud internationally
5 times Aishwarya Rai made India proud internationally
Durga Ashtami 2025 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri vrat katha, kanya puja, puja vidhi, aarti, mantras, more
Durga Ashtami 2025 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri vrat katha, kanya puja, puja vidhi, more
Delhi 'godman' Swami Chaitanyananda shows no remorse for alleged acts; investigation reveals photos with air hostesses
Delhi 'godman' Swami Chaitanyananda shows no remorse for alleged acts
Shrimad Narayan child actor Veer Sharma’s parents react to children’s tragic death in Kota fire: 'Bas lagta hai dono abhi..'
Child actor Veer Sharma’s parents react to children’s tragic death in Kota fire
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE