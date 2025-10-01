Arattai app: Meet man behind India's WhatsApp rival, lives simple life in village, has net worth of whopping Rs...

Arattai -- which in Tamil means "casual chat" -- is developed by the Indian tech firm Zoho Corporation, which was founded by Padma Shri recipient Sridhar Vembu. Let us tell you more about him in this article.

The made-in-India Arattai messaging app is gaining sudden and widespread popularity in the country. The app, a rival of WhatsApp, has seen its downloads shoot up exponentially amid government's push for domestic goods and services. But do you know whose is the mind behind this buzzy application? Well, Arattai -- which in Tamil means "casual chat" -- is developed by the tech firm Zoho Corporation, which was founded by Padma Shri recipient Sridhar Vembu. Let us tell you more about him here.

What is known about Sridhar Vembu?

Born in 1968 into a middle-class family in Tamil Nadu, Vembu completed a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras in 1989. He went on to attain a PhD from Princeton University in the United States, graduating in 1994. Having started his professional journey at Qualcomm, Vembu later moved to India and transitioned to a humble life based out of a small village in his homestate. In 1996, Vembu launched AdventNet, which has since evolved into Zoho Corp, a reputed provider of cloud-based products and services. Zoho today boasts of a large workforce and more than 100 million users across the globe. For his work, Vembu was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri in 2021. Vembu and his family have a collective net worth of USD 5.8 billion or more than Rs 51,000 crore, according to Forbes.

What is Arattai and why is it gaining popularity?

The Arattai app had been launched by Zoho in 2021 but it remained unpopular until recently. Like its competitors, the app offers a wide range of messaging services including one-to-one and group chats, voice notes, image and video sharing, Stories, and broadcast channels. The chat app's standout feature is its privacy-first approach, with Zoho saying that Arattai does not monetise users' personal data. Despite being around for several years, the Arattai app is gaining sudden popularity as the government has been pushing for local goods and services amid tariff tensions with the United States, where WhatsApp originated.