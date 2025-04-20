The Reliance board will also consider recommending a dividend on equity shares for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

Reliance news: Mukesh Ambani runs India's most valuable firm, Reliance Industries, whose market cap is Rs 17.26 lakh crore. The company has a presence in several sectors, including FMCG, telecom and more. Now, April 25 will be an important date for Ambani as Reliance will announce its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, at a board meeting scheduled for the day. The board will also discuss the possibility of raising funds through the issuance of listed, secured or unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. Moreover, the board will consider recommending a dividend on equity shares for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

"The RIL board is scheduled to meet to consider and approve: a) the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025; b) raising of funds by way of issuance of listed, secured / unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis, in one or more tranches," the Reliance stated in a BSE filing on April 18. Last week, Reliance Industries' market valuation surged by Rs 74,766.36 crore to Rs 17,24,768.59 crore from April 14 to 17.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and ITC. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries' chairman currently has a real-time net worth of USD 96.7 billion, as per Forbes. Currently, he is ranked 16th in the Forbes World's Billionaires list.

