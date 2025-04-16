Infosys confirmed that its board of directors will meet on Thursday, April 17, 2025, to review and approve the audited financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

Narayana Murthy's Infosys has officially revealed the timeline for its Q4 FY25 financial reports. The firm said the date of the board meeting, the time of the press conference, and the schedule of the earnings call during which the audited consolidated financial statements for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2025, will be released.

It is expected that the Q4 FY25 results will be made public on April 17 at approximately 3:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST). The following are the equivalent times for viewers worldwide:

11:15 a.m. London Time, 3:15 a.m. PST, 6:15 a.m. ET, and 6:15 p.m. Time in Singapore/Hong Kong

At 4:15 p.m. IST, Infosys will hold a press conference following the results announcement. Infosys executives will respond to questions from the media during this session. The press conference will be webcast live on the Infosys website's Investor Relations section for real-time updates.

On the same day, at 5:30 p.m. IST, Infosys will hold an earnings call to go over the company's financial highlights and performance. Senior management will respond to enquiries from analysts and investors throughout the world. The call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET, 5:00 a.m. PST, and 1:00 p.m. globally. 8:00 p.m., London Time, 8:00 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong Time

Participants from all locations are welcome to join the conference call, which is scheduled to run roughly 60 minutes.

The shares of Infosys closed at Rs 1,404.20 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on April 9, a decrease of 1.76%. The 52-week range of the stock is Rs 2,006.80 to Rs 1,307.10.

Stakeholders, analysts, and investors can watch the live broadcasts and earnings calls to receive in-depth updates straight from the company's executives.