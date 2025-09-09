Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Apple unveils iPhone 17 with ProMotion, check price, features and more

The iPhone 17 base model now comes with a larger 6.3-inch screen and ProMotion display for the first time.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 11:47 PM IST

Apple unveils iPhone 17 with ProMotion, check price, features and more
Apple has unveiled the new iPhone 17 with ProMotion. The iPhone 17 base model now comes with a larger 6.3-inch screen and ProMotion display for the first time. It has a 6.3-inch display this time. The iPhone 17 is more durable than its predecessor, available in five colours: lavender, mist blue, black, white, and sage. iPhone 17 now has a base storage of 256 GB.

iPhone 17 key features

  1. iPhone 17 features a Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology that supports an adaptive 1–120Hz refresh rate. It was previously limited to Pro models.
  2. It also delivers an impressive 3,000 nits peak brightness, making it one of the brightest smartphone screens available, perfect for outdoor use and HDR content.
  3. A19 chipset

iPhone 17 price: USD 799

