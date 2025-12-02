FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Apple to resist govt's order to preload Sanchar Saathi app on iPhones, here's why

The government of India has confidentially ordered smartphone companies to preload their devices with the Sanchar Saathi app within 90 days. The government says the app is intended to track stolen phones, block them, and prevent them from being misused.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 04:47 PM IST

Apple to resist govt's order to preload Sanchar Saathi app on iPhones, here's why
Apple's team will reportedly convey its concerns to New Delhi.
US tech giant Apple is planning to not comply with the Indian government's mandate to preload smartphones with a state-owned cyber safety app, according to a report by news agency Reuters. Apple's team will convey its concerns to New Delhi, sources familiar with the matter told the agency. The government's decision to preinstall the Sanchar Saathi app on phones has sparked confusion, with leaders of the Opposition raising concerns over potential surveillance of citizens.

Reportedly, the government of India has confidentially ordered smartphone companies to preload their devices with the Sanchar Saathi app within 90 days. The government says the app is intended to track stolen phones, block them, and prevent them from being misused. Centre also wants makers to ensure that the app is not disabled. The government has also reportedly asked manufacturers to push the app to phones that are already in the supply chain via software updates.

Apple is planning to tell the government that it does not follow such directives anywhere in the world as they raise various privacy and security issues for the company's iOS ecosystem, as per the Reuters report. One of the sources told the publication that Apple does not plan to file a court case or take a public stand, but will convey to the government that it cannot follow the order due to security vulnerabilities. Apple "can't do this," the source reportedly said. Other top brands including Samsung are still reviewing the order, the report added. Leaders of the Congress and other Opposition parties have slammed the government move, raising concerns over potential state surveillance.

