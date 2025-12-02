Good news for Ranveer Singh, CBFC says Dhurandhar has 'no factual or biographical connection' to Major Mohit Sharma
'The villain plays...': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-best friend Sadhna Singh's cryptic note after her wedding with Raj Nidimoru
Who is Kantara deity Chavundi Daiva? Ranveer Singh’s 'mockery' of which sparked outrage
Centre reveals key details on Census 2027, will be held in two phases, check schedule here
Bigg Boss 19 winner LEAKED! Gaurav Khanna to win Salman Khan's show? Farrhana Bhatt will be..., 2nd runner-up will be...
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's sister Uzma Khanum allowed to meet him at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi amid death rumours
Tesla CEO Elon Musk drops BOMBSHELL, 'War in 5 or 10 years', internet says, 'Grok why...'
Is India changing stand on Bangladesh? Narendra Modi's outreach to Khaleda Zia hints at policy recalibration before polls
FACT CHECK: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal to tie the knot on December 7? Here's what Smriti's brother has said
Apple to resist govt's order to preload Sanchar Saathi app on iPhones, here's why
BUSINESS
The government of India has confidentially ordered smartphone companies to preload their devices with the Sanchar Saathi app within 90 days. The government says the app is intended to track stolen phones, block them, and prevent them from being misused.
US tech giant Apple is planning to not comply with the Indian government's mandate to preload smartphones with a state-owned cyber safety app, according to a report by news agency Reuters. Apple's team will convey its concerns to New Delhi, sources familiar with the matter told the agency. The government's decision to preinstall the Sanchar Saathi app on phones has sparked confusion, with leaders of the Opposition raising concerns over potential surveillance of citizens.
Reportedly, the government of India has confidentially ordered smartphone companies to preload their devices with the Sanchar Saathi app within 90 days. The government says the app is intended to track stolen phones, block them, and prevent them from being misused. Centre also wants makers to ensure that the app is not disabled. The government has also reportedly asked manufacturers to push the app to phones that are already in the supply chain via software updates.
Apple is planning to tell the government that it does not follow such directives anywhere in the world as they raise various privacy and security issues for the company's iOS ecosystem, as per the Reuters report. One of the sources told the publication that Apple does not plan to file a court case or take a public stand, but will convey to the government that it cannot follow the order due to security vulnerabilities. Apple "can't do this," the source reportedly said. Other top brands including Samsung are still reviewing the order, the report added. Leaders of the Congress and other Opposition parties have slammed the government move, raising concerns over potential state surveillance.