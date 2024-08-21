Apple to assemble this series of iPhones in India, know details

Apple has already started preparing thousands of workers at the southern India factory to help in a timely production ramp up

Apple has unveiled its plans to start assembling its leading iPhone 16 Pro models in India, which will redefine the global smartphone market. This monumental verdict is the first instance which shows that Apple will manufacture the premium Pro series iPhones outside China for the first time, which is a major departure from its manufacturing policy.



The manufacturing of the iPhone 16 Pro as well as the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be carried out by Foxconn in Tamil Nadu, India. The assembly of these models will begin a few weeks after the official launch of the devices globally this fall. Apple has already started preparing thousands of workers at the southern India factory to help in a timely production ramp-up, intending to ensure the India-made Pro models are as synchronized with the global launch as possible.



This move to manufacture the iPhone 16 Pro in India is good news for Apple as the company struggles with geopolitical risks that are resulting from its dependence on China. This way, the company has sought to diversify to spread risks and take advantage of the increasing market for smartphones in India.



These are some of the effects that iPhone production expansion in India is likely to bring about for Apple and the country’s economy. A recent report shows that Apple had manufactured 14 billion Dollars worth of iPhones in India in the fiscal year ending in March 2024, contributing to about 14% of the company’s production. With the introduction of the new Pro models, this is expected to increase to 25% in the coming year and thus the importance of India in the manufacturing arm of the company.



They are also believed to be preparing for the commencement of production for iPhone 17 (new generation). However, this is just a rumour up to this point, but it may be a possibility in the future.