Apple Store goes down hours ahead of iPhone 17 launch; here's why

Hours ahead of the iPhone's “Awe Dropping” event, Apple Store has been taken down. The incident comes before the tech giant's launch event of its latest series, which will see iPhone 17 models unveiled, including the Air model and AirPods Pro 3 and the latest Apple Watches.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 07:46 PM IST

Apple Store goes down hours ahead of iPhone 17 launch; here's why
Apple store goes down
Hours ahead of the iPhone's “Awe Dropping” event, Apple Store has been taken down not only in India but worldwide. The incident comes before the tech giant's launch event of its latest series, which will see iPhone 17 models unveiled, including the Air model and AirPods Pro 3, and the latest Apple Watches. If an iPhone user attempts to open the store, the app store would show a message ‘Be right back’ and another message next saying, “We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon,” and a link to the Apple Event.

Why Apple Store gone down?

Apple Store going offline is no surprise, as it comes under the policy and tradition of the tech company, which sees it take down its store before launching new products every year. This is done so that the tech giant can use the downtime to refresh its website with new products, specs, pricing, and promotional material.

When will Apple iPhone 17 launch?

Apple's much-awaited 'Awe Dropping' event is set to take place on Tuesday, September 9, at the technology giant's headquarters in the US. The event will lift the curtains off the new iPhone 17 series, including the ultra-thin 'Air' model. The event will also feature new Apple Watches and AirPods.

Regarding when and where to watch the Apple Event, it will start on September 9 at 10 am Pacific Time (PT) or 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). You can watch the event live on various platforms, including Apple’s official website (Apple.com), Apple TV app, and Apple’s official channel on YouTube. 

