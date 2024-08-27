Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Himachal Pradesh weather update: Landslides, heavy rain cause havoc, 126 roads shut, IMD issues yellow alert till....

A secret luxury yacht worth double Antilia, owned by an unnamed Malaysian businessman, tops the Forbes list as the world

Apple signs pact with major Indian company, will share content, it is…

World's only hotel where everything covered with gold, from walls to toilet, it is located in...

Amid CEO Pavel Durov's arrest, Telegram may be banned in India if...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Himachal Pradesh weather update: Landslides, heavy rain cause havoc, 126 roads shut, IMD issues yellow alert till....

Himachal Pradesh weather update: Landslides, heavy rain cause havoc, 126 roads shut, IMD issues yellow alert till....

Apple signs pact with major Indian company, will share content, it is…

Apple signs pact with major Indian company, will share content, it is…

World's only hotel where everything covered with gold, from walls to toilet, it is located in...

World's only hotel where everything covered with gold, from walls to toilet, it is located in...

8 mesmerizing images of galaxies, star clusters by NASA

8 mesmerizing images of galaxies, star clusters by NASA

7 mesmerizing images of galaxies and star clusters shared by NASA

7 mesmerizing images of galaxies and star clusters shared by NASA

AI imagines Minions as Marvel, DC superheroes

AI imagines Minions as Marvel, DC superheroes

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
What does India buy from Pakistan?

What does India buy from Pakistan?

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Malayalam cinema's sexual abuse scandal explained: How sexual assault of star in 2017 led to Mollywood's #MeToo moment

Malayalam cinema's sexual abuse scandal explained: How sexual assault of star in 2017 led to Mollywood's #MeToo moment

Tamil actor, YouTube sensation Bijili Ramesh passes away at 46; his last wish was to act with Rajinikanth

Tamil actor, YouTube sensation Bijili Ramesh passes away at 46; his last wish was to act with Rajinikanth

Sharvari reacts to Vedaa's poor box office performance: 'I really feel that the film had...'

Sharvari reacts to Vedaa's poor box office performance: 'I really feel that the film had...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Apple signs pact with major Indian company, will share content, it is…

This partnership is particularly advantageous for both firms given that the consumption of video content in India has been steadily increasing in the recent past.

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 06:22 PM IST

Apple signs pact with major Indian company, will share content, it is…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a major strategic development to enhance its entertainment portfolio, Bharti Airtel has struck a groundbreaking deal with Apple to include Apple Music and Apple TV+ in its product line-up. This partnership is particularly advantageous for both firms given that the consumption of video content in India has been steadily increasing in the recent past.

Subscribers of Airtel XStream will be able to access content from Apple TV+ as the telco’s wide-ranging video streaming service. It will be available for Airtel Wi-Fi premium customers and postpaid plan users, which will further enrich their entertainment with content from across the world.

Amit Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer of Bharti Airtel and EVP Customer Experience, said that the two companies complement each other. "Apple and Airtel are two great companies that are in sync with each other’s goals, and both of them are always trying to offer the best to their customers. We have the common goal of catering the entertainment of Indian users. Airtel brings all the content and entertainment through Airtel Xstream where people can get all the desired things in one place," he said. Tripathi added that this partnership with Apple will be of immense value to our customers since they will be able to access the best content and entertainment from across the world.

It is not limited to video content alone, Airtel customers are also expected to gain special deals for Apple Music. These offers are to be bundled with the company’s Wynk Premium subscription service and are planned to be launched in the later part of the year. Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats, Oliver Schusser, said that he is excited about the partnership. “We are delighted that Airtel customers in India will soon be able to access all the amazing content on Apple TV+ and Apple Music”, he said.

This partnership holds a lot of potential to improve the entertainment value chain for Airtel users and offer them a wide range of content from across the world. As there is no financial data to be presented, the emphasis is made on the customer benefits.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Nuts and bolts were...': Why Chhatrapati Shivaji statue inaugurated by PM Modi in 2023 collapsd in Maharashtra

'Nuts and bolts were...': Why Chhatrapati Shivaji statue inaugurated by PM Modi in 2023 collapsd in Maharashtra

Why NASA chose Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Sunita Williams, Barry Wilmore back to Earth?

Why NASA chose Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Sunita Williams, Barry Wilmore back to Earth?

What is a polygraph test? How is it different from a Narco test? Know here

What is a polygraph test? How is it different from a Narco test? Know here

ED to probe financial irregularities against RG Kar Medical College ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

ED to probe financial irregularities against RG Kar Medical College ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

J-K Elections 2024: Omar Abdullah to contest Assembly polls from this constituency

J-K Elections 2024: Omar Abdullah to contest Assembly polls from this constituency

MORE

MOST VIEWED

What does India buy from Pakistan?

What does India buy from Pakistan?

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement