Apple signs pact with major Indian company, will share content, it is…

In a major strategic development to enhance its entertainment portfolio, Bharti Airtel has struck a groundbreaking deal with Apple to include Apple Music and Apple TV+ in its product line-up. This partnership is particularly advantageous for both firms given that the consumption of video content in India has been steadily increasing in the recent past.

Subscribers of Airtel XStream will be able to access content from Apple TV+ as the telco’s wide-ranging video streaming service. It will be available for Airtel Wi-Fi premium customers and postpaid plan users, which will further enrich their entertainment with content from across the world.

Amit Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer of Bharti Airtel and EVP Customer Experience, said that the two companies complement each other. "Apple and Airtel are two great companies that are in sync with each other’s goals, and both of them are always trying to offer the best to their customers. We have the common goal of catering the entertainment of Indian users. Airtel brings all the content and entertainment through Airtel Xstream where people can get all the desired things in one place," he said. Tripathi added that this partnership with Apple will be of immense value to our customers since they will be able to access the best content and entertainment from across the world.

It is not limited to video content alone, Airtel customers are also expected to gain special deals for Apple Music. These offers are to be bundled with the company’s Wynk Premium subscription service and are planned to be launched in the later part of the year. Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats, Oliver Schusser, said that he is excited about the partnership. “We are delighted that Airtel customers in India will soon be able to access all the amazing content on Apple TV+ and Apple Music”, he said.

This partnership holds a lot of potential to improve the entertainment value chain for Airtel users and offer them a wide range of content from across the world. As there is no financial data to be presented, the emphasis is made on the customer benefits.