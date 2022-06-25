Apple reveals great offer for those buying Apple iPad, Mac computers; special student discount prices revealed

Apple Ipad Air offer: The offer is available from June 24 till September 22.

Apple India has released a great offer for students buying its eligible Mac laptops and Apple iPad. The offer went live on Apple India Store Online. Under the offer, those buying select devices for college or universities will get a pair of AirPods free. They will also get an Apple Music subscription free of cost for six months. The offer is called 'Back to School'.

Eligibility for Apple Back to School: Newly accepted college students, parents buying computers or iPad for them, teachers and staff buying computing devices.

The company will also give a 20 percent discount on AppleCare plus.

The offer is available from June 24 till September 22 and the eligible devices are iPad Air 5th Gen, iPad Pro 11-inch 3rd Gen and 12.9-inch 5th Gen. MacBook Air M1, MacBook Air M2 (available next month), MacBook Pro and iMac 24-inch are also included in the offer.

Prices under student discount. MacBook Air (M1) starts from Rs 89,900, Macbook Air (M2) from Rs 109,900, MacBook Pro 13-inch begins from Rs 119,900, MacBoo Pro 14-inch from Rs 175,410.

Meanwhile, iPad Air starts from Rs 50,780, iPad Pro begins from Rs 68,300.

With inputs from IANS