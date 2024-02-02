Apple posts quarterly revenue of Rs 991041 crore, logs another record in India by…

Twitter
Headlines

Rishabh Pant opens up on MS Dhoni comparisons, 'I used to go back...'

Viral video: Desi man's 'murga dance' leaves internet in splits

Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail and Google backed Dunzo delays salaries again, said that…

Private school in Delhi's RK Puram receives bomb threat

Squid Game 2 first look: Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun returns on a mission to chase mysterious caller, uncover secrets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rishabh Pant opens up on MS Dhoni comparisons, 'I used to go back...'

Viral video: Desi man's 'murga dance' leaves internet in splits

Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail and Google backed Dunzo delays salaries again, said that…

7 symptoms of cervical cancer

8 incredible benefits of dip exercises for upper body

World's most powerful countries: Here’s where India stands

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Squid Game 2 first look: Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun returns on a mission to chase mysterious caller, uncover secrets

Meet Poonam Pandey's ex-husband Sam Bombay, accused of physical assault, he is...

Meet actor who worked in many flop films, quit acting, still lives luxurious life, flies by private jet, net worth is..

HomeBusiness

Business

Apple posts quarterly revenue of Rs 991041 crore, logs another record in India by…

India’s smartphone shipments remained flat in 2023 at 152 million units, but Apple surpassed the 10-million-unit mark in shipments and capturing the top position in revenue in a calendar year for the first time.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed that the company has marked another quarter revenue record in the country by registering strong double-digit growth in the December quarter. Apple announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter ended December 30 where it posted quarterly revenue of $119.6 billion, up 2 per cent year over year.

Cook highlighted December quarter records in India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Chile. Responding to an analyst questions, Cook multiple times referenced that India grew in revenue terms, strong double digits in the December quarter and “hit a quarter revenue record”.

India’s smartphone shipments remained flat in 2023 at 152 million units, but Apple surpassed the 10-million-unit mark in shipments and capturing the top position in revenue in a calendar year for the first time.

“For Apple, the opening of own retail stores and increasing focus on LFR (large-format retail) through regular promotions contributed to increased offline shipments. Besides, higher trade-in values presented an appealing proposition for consumers to transition to iOS,” said Counterpoint research analyst Shubham Singh.

During the earnings call, Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, highlighted Zoho, a leading SaaS technology company headquartered in India, offering its 15,000-plus global employees a choice of devices, with 80 per cent of their workforce using iPhone for work and nearly two-thirds of them choosing Mac as their primary computer.

“Apple is reporting revenue growth for the December quarter fueled by iPhone sales, and an all-time revenue record in Services,” said Cook.

“We are pleased to announce that our installed base of active devices has now surpassed 2.2 billion, reaching an all-time high across all products and geographic segments,” he said in a statement late on Thursday. During the quarter, Apple generated nearly $40 billion of operating cash flow, and returned almost $27 billion to its shareholders.

“We are confident in our future, and continue to make significant investments across our business to support our long-term growth plans,” said Maestri. (with inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Darasing Khurana urges fans to get in touch with spirituality, says 'it helps people be a good leader'

Meet IPS officer, who left high-paying job to prepare for UPSC exam, cracked it 4 times, is currently posted at...

Cold intensifies in Delhi after rainfall, more showers predicted in...

'Super seniors made....' Rishabh Pant recalls making India debut in 2017 alongside star-studded line-up

'Self-obsessed': Mannara Chopra calls herself Bigg Boss 17 'winner in female category', gets brutally trolled

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE