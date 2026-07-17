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Apple overtakes Nvidia to become world's most valuable company: What drove the change?

Apple has regained the tag for the most valuable company for the first time since April last year. Nvidia had been at the top position for nearly one year after becoming the first company to go past a USD 5 trillion market valuation in October 2025.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 08:23 PM IST

Apple overtakes Nvidia to become world's most valuable company: What drove the change?
Apple's valuation stood at USD 4.88 trillion on Friday.
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Apple has surpassed Nvidia to become the most valuable listed company in the world. This comes after Nvidia's shares dipped by 3.5 percent on Friday (July 17), allowing the iPhone maker to take the edge in market value. Apple's valuation stood at USD 4.88 trillion while Nvidia was valued at about USD 4.86 trillion, the news agency Reuters reported. The development highlights a key change in how investors are viewing the technology sector and the future of artificial intelligence (AI).

Apple has regained the tag for the most valuable company for the first time since April last year. Nvidia had been at the top position for nearly one year after becoming the first company to go past a USD 5 trillion market valuation in October 2025 -- a massive growth driven by rising demand for the firm's AI chips.

Analysts said that Apple's surge indicates shifting expectations around AI and not a sudden change in its business. "Apple was seen as a laggard in the AI race because it wasn't spending to develop models, but now sentiment has changed," the head of investment at BRI Wealth Management said, according to Reuters. Experts say that investors are placing more value on firms that can convert AI into sustainable earnings rather than solely relying on heavy infrastructural spending.

In the past, Apple has faced criticism for being slower than rivals in the AI race. However, the California-headquartered company has lately ramped up its efforts in this realm. Just last month, Apple rolled out a long-awaited overhaul of Siri, saying that the upgrade would help bridge the gap with larger competitors and AI-focused startups. As for Nvidia: Despite losing the top rank, the company continues to hold a powerful role in the AI field. Analysts believe the company could return to the top if investor sentiment shifts again.

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