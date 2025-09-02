Apple opens its first store in Bengaluru: All you need to know

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion

China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Gazprom to supply 44 bcm annually, Can Trump dare to slap Beijing with additional tariffs?

WATCH: Army truck nearly hit Kolkata Police Commissioner’s car, know what happened

Param Sundari star Janhvi Kapoor calls out situationships, reveals why she finds them pointless: ‘Mujhe ye beech ka...'

Viral video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has found love again, holds Raj Nidimoru's hand while enjoying Dubai? Fans react

Malaika Arora shares easy no-equipment abs workout to burn belly fat at home

Delhi NCR weather update: Rain resumes in parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, red alert in...

Pakistan's middle-order batter announces retirement from international cricket, his name is...

China's victory day parade: Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un to witness PLA's military might under Xi Jinping

AnswerThis passes 150,000 users as two student builders reimagine how science gets done

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion

The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion

China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Gazprom to supply 44 bcm annually, Can Trump dare to slap Beijing with additional tariffs?

China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Can Trump slap Beijing with tariffs?

WATCH: Army truck nearly hit Kolkata Police Commissioner’s car, know what happened

WATCH: Army truck nearly hit Kolkata Police Commissioner’s car, know what happen

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Apple opens its first store in Bengaluru: All you need to know

Customers can explore the latest products, including the iPhone 16 lineup, MacBook Pro powered by the M4 family of chips and more.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 04:26 PM IST

Apple opens its first store in Bengaluru: All you need to know
Photo: X
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Apple has opened its first retail store in Bengaluru, marking its debut in south India. It is the Apple's third outlet in the country. It is named Apple Hebbal and will offer customers the full range of Apple products, services, and support, along with free Today at Apple sessions designed to help users get the most out of their devices, the company said in a statement.

Apple stores in India

Apple has launched its first India store, Apple BKC, in Mumbai, followed by Apple Saket in Delhi, in addition to its online platform. "We’re delighted to open Apple Hebbal, a community hub that celebrates Bengaluru’s spirit of innovation," said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People.

"We can’t wait to connect with people here and inspire them to create, collaborate, and do amazing things with Apple. We’re excited to continue bringing Apple experiences to customers across India, who inspire us with their creativity and passion," O’Brien added.

What will be offered at Apple Hebbal?

Customers can explore the latest products, including the iPhone 16 lineup, MacBook Pro powered by the M4 family of chips, iPad Air with Apple Pencil Pro, and Apple Watch Series 10, as well as accessories such as AirPods 4 and AirTag.

Apple store in Bengaluru

The store’s 70 team members come from 15 states across India and are trained to assist customers with personal setup, switching to iOS, monthly financing options, and the Apple Trade In program. Apple said the new store, like all its facilities worldwide, runs on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral, the statement added.

READ | HDFC Bank, India's largest private bank, loses Rs 47482 crore in just 4 days due to...; mcap declines to Rs..

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is Xiao He? Humanoid robot AI assistant designed for SCO summit in Tianjin, what is its purpose?
What is Xiao He? Humanoid robot AI assistant designed for SCO summit in Tianjin,
AnswerThis passes 150,000 users as two student builders reimagine how science gets done
Student-Built AI, AnswerThis, Reaches 150,000 Users
Trump aide Peter Navarro once again attacks India's Russian oil purchases: 'Brahmins profiteering at the expense of....'
Trump aide Peter Navarro once again attacks India's Russian oil purchases: 'Brah
Delhi: Traffic restrictions imposed in Dwarka on September 2, 3; check timings, roads to avoid
Delhi: Traffic restrictions imposed in Dwarka on September 2, 3; check timings,
Bad news for Apple users: Tech giant to discontinue these products after iPhone 17 launch; check full list
Bad news for Apple users: Tech giant to discontinue these products after iPhone
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE