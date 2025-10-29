FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Apple hits historic USD 4 trillion valuation mark, joins Nvidia, Microsoft, due to massive sales of these services

Apple Inc. became the third company in history to reach a USD 4 trillion in market value after its share rose as much 0.4%. Shares of the iPhone maker have significantly increased.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 11:38 AM IST

Apple Inc. became the third company in history to reach a USD 4 trillion market value after its share rose as much as 0.4%. Shares of the iPhone maker have significantly increased, that is, over 56% since its April low, taking the company to its highest revenue of USD 1.4 trillion in market value, as consumer interest around its new services like the latest iPhone series and other products, and low tariff pressures have lifted the stock.

The stock reached a record high earlier this month, closing at its highest point of the year so far, exceeding a level that had been maintained since December. “Despite missing out on AI so far, Apple hitting the USD 4 trillion market cap club is a watershed moment for Cupertino and Big Tech,” said Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities. “This is a testament to the best consumer franchise in the world,” he added.

How has Apple’s share price skyrocketed?

The fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results will be reported on October 30 and are expected to show profits driven by strong service revenues and Mac sales. The big tech firm has benefited from its growing services, including Apple TV+, Apple Pay, Apple Music, and much more, along with the userbase. The sales from the latest iPhone 17 series also skyrocketed, taking its revenue to a new high.  

By the end of the fiscal third quarter, Apple’s paid subscribers grew over 1 billion as paid subscriptions grew double digits, a trend that is expected to continue in the coming quarter. However, in comparison to Mac sales, which have been growing year over year, iPad sales are anticipating a decline.

Apple increased the Apple TV+ monthly subscription to USD 12.99. Revenues from Apple TV+ accounted for 29.2% of third-quarter fiscal 2025 sales. Whereas iPad accounted for approximately 7% of fiscal fourth-quarter net sales.

Mac sales rose in the third quarter of 2025. According to IDC, Apple had a market share of 9%, which was up 30 basis points on a year-over-year basis. Transportation grew 13.7% year over year to 6.8 million. A report by Gartner said that Apple had a market share of 8.9%, up 20 bps year over year.

Months before Apple, Nvidia Corp. became the first company to have ever achieve the milestone. But soon after it another tech giant followed it. Microsoft crossed the mark in July after making strong quarterly earnings

