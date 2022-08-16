Search icon
Apple lays off nearly 100 employees as company slows hiring and spending: Report

Last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company would be 'deliberate' in its spending.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 08:01 PM IST

File photo

Tech giant Apple Inc. has laid off nearly 100 of its employees in an attempt to restrict its hiring and spending, a report said.

The company sacked about 100 contract-based recruiters who were responsible for hiring new employees, according to Bloomberg. However, recruiters who are full-time employees were retained.

The workers whose contracts were terminated were informed they would receive payment and medical benefits for two weeks, the report stated.

The decision was made due to the company's current financial needs, the company said. Last month, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook said that Apple would be 'deliberate' in its spending.

Apple asks employees to return to office

Apple employees will return to office three days a week starting from September 5 under its hybrid work model, as the tech giant prepares to launch a new set of devices and products next month.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in an internal email sent to employees that they will come to the office three days each week with Tuesday and Thursday as set days across the company.

"But now, the third day you come in will be decided by your teams. Each team will work through the decision about which day is right for them, and you`ll hear from your leaders soon," he wrote.

