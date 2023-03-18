Apple iPhone selling for Rs 22,999 on Flipkart; here's why it's a great offer

Flipkart offers: Apple normally releases security and other updates for at least 6-7 years, unlike Android phones' 3-4 years.

A lot of people aspire to buy an Apple iPhone but can't because of the premium prices. However, to avail Apple's services, one doesn't need to buy top of the line flagship Apple phones. Apple iPhones are so good that they remain ahead of the Android phones years after their initial launch. Take the Apple iPhone 12 mini for instance. The Apple phone is still very relevant. It is selling at a paltry effective price of Rs 22,999 on Flipkart.

The phone has a 5.4 inch super retina XDE display. The phone has an IP68 water resistant rating. It comes with A 14 bionic chipset and a 64 GB internal memory. Even three years after its initial launch, the phone's chipset can get many Android phones a run for their money.

On Flipkart, the company is offering a discount of Rs 10,000 and Rs 1,000 off on purchase from the SBI credit card.

The MRP of the phone is Rs 59,900. After discount, its price is reduced to Rs 49,999. There is an exchange offer too.

Up to Rs 27000 will be off if one wants to exchange her phone.The value of the old phone will depend on the relevance and condition.

After these officers, the price of the phone will come down to Rs 22,999.

You can own an Apple phone at just Rs 22,999.

Apple normally releases security and other updates for at least 6-7 years, unlike Android phones' 3-4 years. So if a person buys Apple iPhone 12 mini, which was released in 2020, she can use the phone until 2027. The phone runs smoothly and has a great camera.