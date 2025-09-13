Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro max, iPhone Air generate buzz in India, record all time high pre-orders due to...

Apple launched the iPhone 17 series featuring iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air on September 9. Just after the launch, the new series is generating a lot of interest in India, with strong pre-orders as compared to last year.

Apple launched the iPhone 17 series featuring iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air on September 9. Just after the launch, the new series is generating a lot of interest in India, with strong pre-orders as compared to last year. The new series is available for pre-launch since September 12 aftet the successful launch. This comes amid Apple's “Made in India” push, as Tim Cook's mobilemaker has shifted the manufacturing of iPhones from China to India. Across all Apple stores in india in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru, and even Apple’s online store, latest model has created a quite a buzz. Apple's iPhone Air, and new colour availability have attracted the apple enthusiats.

Apple's bet on India

In a first, Apple is now betting big on India. While India as a market is huge, but has now also emerged as a manufacturing hub. The company has been expanding its retail network to meet growing demand. Earlier this month, it added two new stores in Bengaluru and Pune, timed just before the iPhone 17 launch.

Apple has four stores in India. It first entered India’s retail space in April 2023 with its flagship Mumbai store at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), followed by Apple Saket in Delhi. Together, the two stores clocked around Rs 800 crore in revenue in their debut year, making them Apple’s top-performing outlets globally.

What stood out was that nearly 60 per cent of this revenue came from the smaller Saket store -- showing the strength of Apple’s growing Indian consumer base. This was despite the company already having a large network of premium resellers and strong online partnerships with Flipkart and Amazon.

iPhone 17 prices

Apple launched the new iPhone 17 series on September 9. Apple confirmed that it will be available for pre-order in India starting September 12. The phones will hit shelves and begin deliveries from September 19.

The iPhone 17 lineup starts at Rs 82,900 for the base 256GB model.

The iPhone 17 Pro begins at Rs 1,34,900

The iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB) costs Rs 1,49,900.

The new iPhone Air, designed as a slimmer and more premium version, is priced at Rs 1,19,900.

The base iPhone 17 now offers 256GB, double the 128GB that came with the iPhone 16. On a storage-to-storage comparison, the iPhone 17 is actually Rs 7,000 cheaper than the iPhone 16’s 256GB variant at launch.