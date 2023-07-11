Apple iPhone 15 will likely be made by Tata Group, Rs 4000 crore deal to close soon

Apple iPhone 15 will most likely be the first-ever iPhone model that will be made by an Indian company.

Apple iPhone 15 will make its debut in the coming months. The phone will feature many firsts for an iPhone model such as the USB-C port, periscope lens and others. The Apple iPhone 15 will most likely be the first-ever iPhone model that will be made by an Indian company. If the report by Bloomberg is to be believed, Tata Group will soon close the Rs 4000 crore deal to takeover a Wistron Corporation factory in Karnataka. For those who are unaware, Wistron started to manufacture iPhones in India around 5 years ago with iPhone SE 2. Currently, the tech giant manufactures iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 in India.

After the takeover, Tata Group will become the first Indian brand to assemble Apple iPhone models. Wistron has almost withdrawn from the country and is expected to approach the National Company Law Tribunal and the Registrar of Companies to dissolve its India operations. The company employs around 10,000 workers and it has reportedly committed to ship iPhone worth $1.8 billion by March 2024. It has also vowed to triple the workforce of the factory by next year.

After the acquisition, Tata Group will most likely honour these commitments. Currently, Foxconn and Wistron are among the key companies that make iPhones in India. Apple has a long-standing history in India that started more than 20 years ago. Apple launched its online store in the country in September 2020 and is set to deepen its commitment with the upcoming launch of Apple retail store.