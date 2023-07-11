Apple iPhone 15 will likely be made by Tata Group, Rs 4000 crore deal to close soon

Headlines

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

Soulmate Sketch Master Wang Reviews (Jimmy Fallon) Should You Buy Accurate Soulmate Drawing and Reading? Reddit Report!.

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, declared hit

With GST being linked to ED, traders paying tax could also be arrested: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt says she’s missing her father, Mahesh Bhatt, for the first time

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

Soulmate Sketch Master Wang Reviews (Jimmy Fallon) Should You Buy Accurate Soulmate Drawing and Reading? Reddit Report!.

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, declared hit

Diabetes tips: 8 low calorie salads to control blood sugar

Super expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani's 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta

7 Bollywood films starring Shah Rukh Khan as bad guy 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

Big blow to Khalistanis in Australia after PM Modi’s visit, ‘Sikhs For Justice’ event cancelled

BJP’s defeat in Karnataka is also a defeat of capitalism: Tejashwi Yadav

DNA: In-depth analysis of Dorsey's leftist ideology

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, declared hit

World's richest film director is worth Rs 60,000 crore, made only six films, it's not Spielberg, Nolan, or James Cameron

Homebusiness

business

Apple iPhone 15 will likely be made by Tata Group, Rs 4000 crore deal to close soon

Apple iPhone 15 will most likely be the first-ever iPhone model that will be made by an Indian company.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple iPhone 15 will make its debut in the coming months. The phone will feature many firsts for an iPhone model such as the USB-C port, periscope lens and others. The Apple iPhone 15 will most likely be the first-ever iPhone model that will be made by an Indian company. If the report by Bloomberg is to be believed, Tata Group will soon close the Rs 4000 crore deal to takeover a Wistron Corporation factory in Karnataka. For those who are unaware, Wistron started to manufacture iPhones in India around 5 years ago with iPhone SE 2. Currently, the tech giant manufactures iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 in India. 

After the takeover, Tata Group will become the first Indian brand to assemble Apple iPhone models. Wistron has almost withdrawn from the country and is expected to approach the National Company Law Tribunal and the Registrar of Companies to dissolve its India operations. The company employs around 10,000 workers and it has reportedly committed to ship iPhone worth $1.8 billion by March 2024. It has also vowed to triple the workforce of the factory by next year. 

After the acquisition, Tata Group will most likely honour these commitments. Currently, Foxconn and Wistron are among the key companies that make iPhones in India. Apple has a long-standing history in India that started more than 20 years ago. Apple launched its online store in the country in September 2020 and is set to deepen its commitment with the upcoming launch of Apple retail store.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why did Centre scrap Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir? What has changed in J-K, Ladakh since Centre’s move?

Mission Impossible 7 actress Hayley Atwell opens up on relationship rumours with Tom Cruise: 'It feels a little dirty'

Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's villainous avatar, bald look, Deepika Padukone's cameo steal the show in Atlee's actioner

'One who is insecure cannot...': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Woman's attempt to steal peacock's eggs ends with lesson from father peacock, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE