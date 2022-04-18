Apple iPhone 14 Pro OLED displays to be made exclusively by Samsung

File Photo

Apple products featuring OLED display panels made by Samsung is not new. The iPhone make has procured OLED panels from the Korean smartphone maker since 2017. However, Apple might now be planning to curtail the dependence on Samsung. In fact, only one model of the iPhone 14 series by Apple will feature a display manufactured by Samsung, says prominent display expert Ross Young.

While Samsung is the leading player in the display segment for smartphones, competition seems to be catching up. While Samsung was the only company to provide display panels for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, the panels for iPhone 13 and 13 Mini were made by other manufacturers in BOE and LG.

As per reports, only the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro model’s display will come from Samsung while the displays for 6-7-inche iPhone 14 Pro Max model will be made by LG, alongside Samsung.

READ | WhatsApp new option to help hide 'Last Seen' status for specific contacts