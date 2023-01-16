Apple iPhone 13 selling at Rs 39,000 on Amazon; Flipkart offer on Apple iPhone 14 is better

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Apple iPhone 13 is being offered on 26 percent discount (File)

Apple iPhone 13 is selling at an effective price of Rs 39,999. This offer is part of the Amazon Greater Republic Day Sale. Meanwhile, Flipkart is also offering a great deal on the latest Apple iPhone 14. Even though Apple iPhone 14 has just incremental changes over the previous iteration, those who want the latest Apple flagship phone would like to opt for the Flipkart offer.

On Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Apple iPhone 13 is selling with a 26 percent discount. The original price of the phone is Rs 79999. After discount, the 128 GB variant of the phone can be purchased at Rs 59,499.

However, if you apply for the exchange offer and you get the full value of the offer, the phone can be purchased at just Rs 41449. SBI is giving away a discount of Rs 1500 if you use their credit cards. This makes the effective price to be Rs 39,999.

At Rs 39,999, no Android phone comes close to the build quality and performance of Apple iPhone 13. This is a great deal.

However, if you pay a little more, you will get the latest Apple iPhone 14's 128 GB version. This deal is being offered by Flipkart Big Saving Day sale, which began on January 15 and will end on January 20.

Apple iPhone 14's base price is Rs 79,990. On Flipkart, it has been listed for only Rs 66,999. If you apply for the exchange and card offers, you can get this phone for just Rs 45990. This is because Flipkart is offering exchange value upto Rs 20,000.

The 256 GB variant is selling at Rs 76,999; 512 gb variant for Rs 96999. City Credit Card, ICICI credit cards are offering a 10 percent discount.

All these prices are effective prices subject to the company offering the full exchange value for your phone. Exchange values depend on the model, make and condition of your phone.