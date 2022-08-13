Search icon
Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 offers on Flipkart, Chroma ahead of iPhone 14 launch will blow your mind

Apple iPhone 13 offer on Flipkart ahead of Apple iPhone 14 launch: Massive discounts on Apple products.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 08:16 PM IST

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 offers on Flipkart, Chroma ahead of iPhone 14 launch will blow your mind
Apple iPhone 13 discount price

Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 12, and Apple iPhone 11 are selling at unbelievable prices ahead of Apple iPhone 14's launch. Apple iPhone 14 is slated to launch this year. The offers are available on Flipkart's Mobile Phones Bonanza  Sale under which smartphones of companies like Apple, Vivo, Realme etc are being sold at good discounts. The Flipkart sale began on August 11 and will go on till August 13. There is one great deal on Chroma as well. Here are the details.

Apple iPhone 12 with A14 bionic chip and 6.1 inch super retina displace, is being sold at Rs 51,299 on Flipkart. The phone has a great 12 MP camera and is water resistant. 

Apple iPhone 13 is being sold at Rs 71,240. Flipkart is offering a Rs 19,500 discount. Apple iPhone 12 pro is being sold at Rs 1,09, 150

The biggest offer is on iPhone 11. The phone which has the A13 chip is selling at just Rs 40,249. The original price of the phone is Rs 54,900 so this means there is a discount of over Rs 14,000. 

On Chroma, iPhone 12 is selling at Rs 52,990. After HDFC credit card discount, the phone can be bought for Rs 49,990. 

