Apple iPhone 13 can be bought for Rs 53,900 if you have iPhone 10R; here's how

Apple iPhone 13 discount price

Apple iPhone 13: Apple India had been offering great deals on Flipkart and Amazon sales. There were good offers on the purchase of Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 12 and Apple iPhone 11. iPhone 12's 64 GB version was selling at Rs 46,000 after discount and card offers. The sale is now over, but many retailers are still offering good deals on the Apple iPhone 13, the current flagship phone of the US-based company.

Indiaistore.com is offering the deal on Apple iPhone 13. It can be bought for just Rs 53,900. Here's how.

The retail price of the Apple iPhone 13 is Rs 79,900. The company is giving an instant store discount of Rs 5,000.

This brings down the price of the iPhone 13 to Rs 75,900.

You can get card cash backs on some credit cards which brings the price down to Rs 70,900. This is already a great price for Apple iPhone 13.

If you want to bring down the price further, exchange your Apple phone. After the exchange bonus, the price of the Apple iPhone 13 will come down to Rs 53,900.

The store said the exchange value is computed with Apple iPhone 10 R. The phone has to be in good condition to get the full exchange value.

Apple, one of the world's largest companies, is mulling bringing iPhone 14 this year. However, till that happens, the iPhone 13 range is the most advanced phone on the market in the world.