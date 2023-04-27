Apple Imagine reseller asked to shut at Delhi's Select City Mall days after Saket Apple Store launch, here's what happen

Apple news: The Saket Apple Store was inaugurated by Apple CEO Tim Cook earlier this month. (File)

New Delhi: Barely days after Apple opened its exclusive store at Delhi's Select City Walk mall, the company's premium reseller closed down its outlet in the mall. Apple had furnished a list of 20 resellers with the mall management that was prohibited to open stores near the company's showroom in the national capital.

The operator of the mall chose not to extend the company's lease as they believed Apple Store will sell more products than the reseller and there was no need for another company selling Apple inside the mall, reported ET.

The company has partnered with 24 resellers who sell their products and offer discounts. Imagine, which opened in the mall in 2014, was one of the oldest Apple partners.

The company was told by the mall operator its lease will not be extended further.

The retailers normally have a lease of nine-years and increase their rents every three year. Since the store opened in 2014, its lease was coming to an end.

The store could have been saved if Apple chose to open its Apple Store elsewhere in the national capital, reported ET, quoting sources.

The City Walk mall signed the lease with Apple in July 2022. They have asked the company in the contract never to have over 20 brands near the store. This includes -- Amazon, Bose, Devialet, Facebook, Foxconn, Alphabet/Google, Huawei, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Nest, Nokia, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo and OnePlus, reported the paper.

The Saket Apple Store was inaugurated by Apple CEO Tim Cook earlier this month. He had also started its Mumbai store. This is the first time in 25 years of operation that Apple has opened its stores in India.

The store has 70 skilled and highly educated sales team members who speak more than 15 languages.

Most of them are being made three-to-four times industry standard compensation.