Apple hired MBA, BTech employees for salesperson jobs, offered iPhone, iPad discounts, salaries to be...

Apple is paying its salespeople and managers hefty pays to manage their two flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Those working in these stores are highly educated -- MSC IT, MBA, engineers, BCA, MCA graduates. One of the world's most valuable and profitable companies, Apple has spared no expense in launching its first two official stores in India.

The opulence these stores project and the hiring of professionally educated sales people show the company wants its customers to have a premium experience.

Some of these people have received their education from Universities like Cambridge and Griffith. Some overseas Indians have been transferred from Apple stores in Europe and the Middle East. All of these employees have retail experience, reported ET.

The company has hired over 170 workers for Mumbai and Saket, New Delhi. Apple has trained them in sync with global standards. The Mumbai Apple stores employees can speak in total 25 languages; the Delhi employees can speak 15 languages. Clearly, Apple doesn't want languages to come in the way of its premium store experience.

Apart from a good salary, Apple is offering them insurance benefits, paid leaves, stock grants, discounts on Apple products and even financial aid for education.

Organised retail jobs in India pay between Rs 25000-Rs 30000. Apple, however, is paying its employees way over Rs 1 lakh per month. In other electronic stores, the same people will receive way less salaries.

The store in Mumbai is called Apple BKC. It is located inside Mumbai's Jio World Mall. Its CEO, Tim Cook, visited India for the launch of the stores. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mukesh Ambani and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

The Mumbai store's area is 20000 sq feet. Apple had been selling its devices through resellers. However, it didn't have its own store like in New York, London and Singapore.

India is one of the most important markets for the company. It is also fast becoming a manufacturing hub.