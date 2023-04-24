Apple hired Apple Genius for India stores, offered stocks at discount, know qualification, whopping salary is…

Apple hired Apple Genius for India stores, offered stocks at discount, know qualification, salary

Apple recently opened its first retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai. The Apple India stores in Mumbai and Delhi employ around 170 employees and these recruits can collectively speak over 15 languages.

According to reports, Apple has hired workers with degrees in MBA, B-Tech in electrical engineering, computer science, bachelor's in computer application, etc. The company is paying around Rs 1 lakh per month to some Apple India stores employees. The salary is whopping to say the least for this position because the average salary for executives at other electronic stores across India is around Rs 30000 per month.

There is an Apple Genius too at retail store in Mumbai and Delhi and this Apple Genius is actually technical support staff at the retail store. It is learnt that the Apple Genius has a background in MBA and data analysis. The Apple Genius has around seven years of work experience. The qualification of another Apple Genius is equally impressive as the worker has served at Apple and EXL in the past. The second Apple Genius holds a degree in BTech (packaging science). Some Apple India store employees have studied at Cambridge or Griffith University.

Apple is still looking for people for its Apple Genius position. As per the company’s website, it is looking for a candidate who will provide "insightful advice and friendly, hands-on technical support to Apple customers in need." Some additional requirements include "aptitude for acquiring skills in technical repairs and an eagerness to learn about all Apple products and devices", "excellent verbal and written communications skills", and "flexibility with your schedule. Your work hours will be based on business needs." Though nothing specific has been mentioned about the salary of Apple Genius but it is expected that they must be earning over 1 lakh per month.

According to Apple’s career page, some benefits for employees include health-wellness resources and time-away programmes. The career page also mentioned that workers at all levels have the option to buy stock grants for employees at a discount.