Business

BUSINESS

Apple goes BIG in Indian market, unveils its fourth retail store in THIS city after Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Apple unveiled its fourth retail store in India in Koregaon Park retail store in Pune. Other stores of Apple in India is in New Delhi's Saket, located in DLF Place Mall and Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. Apple has recently launched Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 03:31 PM IST

Apple goes BIG in Indian market, unveils its fourth retail store in THIS city after Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
Apple unveiled its fourth retail store in India in Koregaon Park retail store in Pune. Other stores of Apple in India is in New Delhi's Saket, located in DLF Place Mall and Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. Apple has recently launched Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru. Tech giant has doubled down on the domestic market where it is creating new records on both the domestic production and export fronts.

About Pune store

Pune store is located in the heart of a major centre of culture and learning, It opens on Thursday, September 4, for the public, invites customers to discover and shop Apple’s full lineup of products, access personalised service and expert support, and learn how to get even more out of their devices with Today at Apple sessions.

“There’s nothing we love more in Apple Retail than connecting with customers, and just days after opening a new store in Bengaluru, we couldn’t be more excited to unveil Apple Koregaon Park in Pune,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail.

“In a city celebrated for its history and creativity, Apple Koregaon Park introduces an incredible new destination for customers to connect with all things Apple — whether they’re shopping for a new product, looking for support for one they already own and love, or seeking inspiration to bring their next big idea to life,” Deirdre noted.

Apple Koregaon Park brings together 68 team members from 11 Indian states, who are ready to help customers shop for a new device, including the iPhone 16 lineup, iPad Air with Apple Pencil Pro, the M4-powered MacBook Air, and more.

The store team also offers personalised setup and support, step-by-step guidance on how to easily switch to iOS, and Retail services like Apple Trade In and financing programmes.

“Apple is dedicated to supporting and enhancing the lives of students as they pursue their education. At Apple Koregaon Park, this commitment extends to the entire community through Today at Apple, which offers free, daily in-store sessions designed to inspire learning and creativity for all Apple users,” said the company.

The company is stepping up its manufacturing push in India, with all models of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, including the high-end Pro versions, being assembled in the country from the start. This is the first time the company will produce every new iPhone variant in India, a move seen as part of its strategy to reduce reliance on China and safeguard against US tariff risks.

Apple’s bet on India has already started to pay off. Between April and July this year, iPhones worth $7.5 billion were exported from India, compared to $17 billion in the entire previous fiscal year. In the financial year ending March, Apple assembled iPhones worth about $22 billion in India -- marking a 60 per cent jump from the year before.

The tech giant is expected to scale up production to 60 million iPhones this year, compared with around 35–40 million in 2024–25.

(with Agency inputs)

Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News
