Apple Event: iPhone 17 Pro Max launched with Apple's most advanced tech; check price, features here

Apple Event Live: Apple has unveiled its latest iPhone series: iPhone 17. Under the series it has launched: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max. Among these iPhone 17 Pro Max is built with Apple's most advanced technology with all latest features.

Amid the launch of its new products, Apple’s iPhone 17 series is the biggest highlight. All its models have been built with the latest technology, surpassing their predecessors in the most unexpected way. While the iPhone 17 being its base model has features, only a few of which came with the higher models in the past series.

What are the features of iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is considered to be equipped with Apple’s most advanced technology yet. It is built with the A19 Pro chip and runs on iOS 26, Apple’s latest OS. It surpasses all models and series in speed and efficiency. Apple’s flagship series, all models of iPhone 17 come with ProMotion 120Hz display for the first time, making these phones real thin, along with a refined vertical camera system.

These upgrades add class, style, and speed up its performance, making them more versatile. The camera in the Pro Max model has enhanced features of both photography and videography, maintaining the status of iPhone being best in photography.

What is the price of iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The ProMax model is priced at Rs 1,64,990 (USD 1199) in India. The range of iPhone 17 models is between Rs 84,990 to Rs 1,64,990.

The iPhone 17 models are equipped with the following features which have been innovated for the series and so will now be experienced for the first time.

Super Retina XDR OLED display

ProMotion technology

1–120Hz refresh rate