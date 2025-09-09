Apple Event: Apple reveals iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever with eSIM, check more features HERE
Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, Watch SE unveiled with 5G connectivity and more
Apple unveils iPhone 17 with ProMotion, check price, features and more
Apple unveils the AirPods Pro 3, check price, features and more
When was the first Apple iPhone released, and what was its price?
Nepal Protest: PM Modi expresses grief over heart-wrenching violence, says, 'Nepal's stability...'
Nepal Protest: Where is ex-PM KP Sharma Oli after stepping down?
After ugly divorce, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen come together for their daughter Ziana, head for..., fans react: 'Der aaye durust aaye'
Meet Tejasvi Manoj, 17-year-old Indian-origin girl named TIME's Kid of the Year 2025, she built...
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal takes perfect REVENGE from Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna SLAMS her for backstabbing them: 'Poora Hindustan aapko'
BUSINESS
Apple iPhone Air is the newest member of iPhone family.
Apple has announced the iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever, with a 5.6mm frame. The new model features a 6.5-inch ProMotion display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The iPhone Air is powered by the new A19 Pro processor, Apple’s most powerful chip to date. Apple describes the design as its most durable, with a ceramic shield enclosing a titanium frame on both sides.
READ | Apple unveils iPhone 17 with ProMotion, check price, features and more