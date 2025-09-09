Apple Event: Apple reveals iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever with eSIM, check more features HERE

Apple iPhone Air is the newest member of iPhone family.

Apple has announced the iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever, with a 5.6mm frame. The new model features a 6.5-inch ProMotion display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The iPhone Air is powered by the new A19 Pro processor, Apple’s most powerful chip to date. Apple describes the design as its most durable, with a ceramic shield enclosing a titanium frame on both sides.

iPhone 17 Air features

A single 48MP Fusion camera that can simulate a 2x telephoto at 12MP. It offers custom lenses for four framing options. It includes Centre Stage for the front camera and supports dual capture for simultaneous front and rear video recording. The model will be eSIM-only globally, helping achieve its ultra-thin design Powered by Apple’s most advanced silicon with new power-saving features like adaptive power mode. iPhone Air gets all-day battery life, claims Apple. It is also introducing new accessories, such as new MagSafe and custom cases.

